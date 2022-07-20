“Santa Clara County expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine after receiving more doses”

Santa Clara County said Tuesday that it has expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine, making it available by appointment to people who meet certain criteria.

Before this week, the county had only made the vaccine available via invitation due to a lack of supply. The county of 1.9 million people, as of 2020, has only received roughly 1,600 doses of the Jynneos vaccine for smallpox and monkeypox as of Tuesday.

County residents can make an appointment for the vaccine if they have had direct contact with someone who is confirmed to have contracted monkeypox or if they are gay, bisexual or otherwise attracted to men and have a recent history of multiple sexual partners, participate in group sex, have had a bacterial sexually transmitted infection like chlamydia or syphilis in the past year or perform sex work.

"This approach prioritizes vaccinating people who are at highest risk first," said Dr. George Han, the deputy health officer with the county's Public Health Department. "We have partnered with LGBTQ+ community organizations, who are an important part of local response to monkeypox, and we are grateful for their leadership and honored by their collaboration with us."

Monkeypox is generally spread through skin-to-skin contact or bodily fluids via kissing, breathing at close range, sexual activity and sharing bedding or clothing. Health officials have stressed that the virus is not airborne like COVID-19 or the flu.