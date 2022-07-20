Pace Gallery to close Palo Alto location

International art gallery group Pace Gallery is shuttering its Palo Alto location. A newsletter from the gallery, sent out on Tuesday, July 19, indicated that its latest exhibition, "Brice Guilbert: Fournez," will be the final show at the downtown Palo Alto space, located at 229 Hamilton Ave. The new show, a solo exhibition of paintings by Brice Guilbert, will open on Thursday, July 21, and is set to close Sept. 2.

"This presentation will also mark the final presentation at the gallery’s Palo Alto location as the gallery will be consolidating its operations on the west coast from its gallery in Los Angeles," the newsletter said.

Pace, which specializes in modern and contemporary works, opened its Palo Alto gallery in 2016, but had begun establishing a presence in the community in 2015 with a pop-up location, according to Adriana Elgarerresta, Pace's director of public relations.

When asked for comment on the closure, Pace Gallery provided a statement from Pace CEO Marc Glimcher.

In the statement, Glimcher said that the gallery had built "strong and lasting relationships" with local artists, collectors and other institutions and that engaging with the local technology industry had made a significant impact on the gallery and accelerated Pace's work with experiential (sometimes called immersive or interactive) art.