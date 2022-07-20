Community briefs: Newest Eagle Scouts, inclusive housing walk and a city bike tour

Robert Stanley: Coordinating the making of 20 blankets for cancer patients at El Camino Hospital, which they would receive on their first day of chemotherapy.

Andrew Fu: Developing new swings for goats at the Animal Assisted Happiness farm in hopes of cheering up the goats as well as the kids who come and visit the farm.

Scouts must earn at least 21 merit badges, hold multiple troop leadership positions, perform community service, as well as lead a community service project, according to a statement from Troop 33. Community service projects for this year’s Eagle Scout recipients include:

Los Altos Boy Scout troop honors latest Eagle Scouts Los Altos Boy Scout Troop 33 honored five new Eagle Scouts, including the first-ever female Eagle Scout in Troop 33 history, in a ceremony on June 19. The honorees — Ameen Qureshi, Robert Stanley, Alec Song, Audrey Turcotte and Andrew Fu — attained the designation that only 4% of Scouts receive.

The six-mile ride will be a loop, kicking off and ending at the CVS on El Camino in Los Altos. A map of the ride can be found here . All different cycling and wheeling levels are encouraged to attend, and the event is open to kids. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own water, but water will also be available alongside restrooms at the Los Altos Library. Questions can be directed to [email protected] , and those planning to attend can RSVP here .

Through this event, the Mountain View branch aims to expand its work to Los Altos, which does not have an individual branch, and potentially welcome new members. During the ride, community members will be able to reflect on the roads and cycling paths in the area, identifying problems or areas for improvement.

The organization aims to get more Santa Clara and San Mateo county residents cycling by making it more accessible, fun and common. By 2025, SVBC hopes to see 10% of all trips taken by bike. Their 10 local branches, including Palo Alto and Redwood City, meet monthly as part of the “biketivist” movement, which advocates for better biking infrastructure in local communities.

“The Bay Area is not ‘full’ of too many people,” Mountain View YIMBY states on its website. “The housing shortage is a political problem: Zoning and other restrictions have prevented construction of enough places for people to live. We want to fix this and make our community more welcoming and inclusive.”

The walk will begin at 5 p.m. at the corner of Cypress Point and Moffett Boulevard, and will end with a picnic at 6 p.m. at Jackson Park. Event speakers include Mountain View Vice Mayor Alison Hicks and the walk will be about a mile with ADA accessible sidewalks.

Mountain View YIMBY is hosting Inclusive Moffett 2031, a walking tour and picnic, on July 23 in the Moffett Boulevard neighborhood to promote more affordable homes and accessible transportation in the area.

Alec Song: Collecting old devices from around the community and leading a team of Scouts who refurbished the devices then donated them to low-income seniors at the Sunny View Retirement Home.

Community briefs: Newest Eagle Scouts, inclusive housing walk and a city bike tour