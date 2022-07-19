Four arrested for allegedly stealing $50K worth of lululemon merchandise

Four people who allegedly stole about $50,000 worth of merchandise in a shoplifting spree that spanned three lululemon stores on the Peninsula were arrested at Stanford Shopping Center on Sunday. A fifth person is still at large, police said.
Police dispatch received a call around 6 p.m. on Sunday from the retailer lululemon reporting an in-progress theft at the Stanford Shopping Center store at 180 El Camino Real, police said in a press release. Officers arrived and detained four people, police said. Police said they recovered 100 pairs of leggings valued at over $12,000.
According to police, four people entered the store along with a fifth person, whom police were not aware of until a further investigation.
Officers located the suspects' vehicle, a blue 2007 Hyundai Entourage, in the parking lot, along with several bags full of items. The bags in the minivan contained 300 items valued at $38,000 that had been stolen earlier in the day from other lululemon stores in Burlingame and San Mateo.
Two Sacramento residents, an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, and a 20-year-old Carmichael woman were arrested on suspicion of felony organized retail theft, felony possession of stolen property, and felony conspiracy.
The fourth person is a 16-year-old girl who was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of the same offenses.
Anyone with any information about the case, including the identity of the fifth suspect, is asked to call the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected]
Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.