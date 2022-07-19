Four arrested for allegedly stealing $50K worth of lululemon merchandise

Four people who allegedly stole about $50,000 worth of merchandise in a shoplifting spree that spanned three lululemon stores on the Peninsula were arrested at Stanford Shopping Center on Sunday. A fifth person is still at large, police said.

Police dispatch received a call around 6 p.m. on Sunday from the retailer lululemon reporting an in-progress theft at the Stanford Shopping Center store at 180 El Camino Real, police said in a press release. Officers arrived and detained four people, police said. Police said they recovered 100 pairs of leggings valued at over $12,000.

According to police, four people entered the store along with a fifth person, whom police were not aware of until a further investigation.

Officers located the suspects' vehicle, a blue 2007 Hyundai Entourage, in the parking lot, along with several bags full of items. The bags in the minivan contained 300 items valued at $38,000 that had been stolen earlier in the day from other lululemon stores in Burlingame and San Mateo.

Two Sacramento residents, an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, and a 20-year-old Carmichael woman were arrested on suspicion of felony organized retail theft, felony possession of stolen property, and felony conspiracy.