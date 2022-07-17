After 24-hour manhunt, Stockton man arrested in connection with shooting of Mountain View police officer

U.S. Marshals and Mountain View police Sunday afternoon arrested the man they believe shot their fellow officer at close range early Saturday morning, following a 24-hour manhunt.

Jeffrey Choy, 33, of Stockton, was arrested after a short foot pursuit in Fremont shortly before noon Sunday, July 17. On Saturday, a man police believe was Choy was pulled over at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane in Mountain View by a five-year veteran officer whom the department hasn't named and was pulling an overtime shift focusing on DUI enforcement.

A person inside the vehicle shot the officer in his upper body. He didn't return fire as the suspect fled. The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mountain View police said Saturday that he was in good spirits and expected to recover.

The suspect shortly afterward crashed his car at Villa Street and Hidden Avenue and fled on foot.

According to a statement released Sunday afternoon, Mountain View police said authorities spent the next 24 hours searching for Choy, whom they identified. They discovered he'd gone to Union City, where police detectives and officers from the U.S. Marshals Service tried detaining Choy. After a brief foot pursuit, Choy was apprehended in Fremont.