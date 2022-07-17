News

After 24-hour manhunt, Stockton man arrested in connection with shooting of Mountain View police officer

Police: Jeffrey Choy, 33, arrested in Fremont on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Foundation / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 17, 2022, 6:18 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Mountain View Police Department logo on a motorcycle. Photo by Michelle Le

U.S. Marshals and Mountain View police Sunday afternoon arrested the man they believe shot their fellow officer at close range early Saturday morning, following a 24-hour manhunt.

Jeffrey Choy, 33, of Stockton, was arrested after a short foot pursuit in Fremont shortly before noon Sunday, July 17. On Saturday, a man police believe was Choy was pulled over at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane in Mountain View by a five-year veteran officer whom the department hasn't named and was pulling an overtime shift focusing on DUI enforcement.

A person inside the vehicle shot the officer in his upper body. He didn't return fire as the suspect fled. The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mountain View police said Saturday that he was in good spirits and expected to recover.

The suspect shortly afterward crashed his car at Villa Street and Hidden Avenue and fled on foot.

According to a statement released Sunday afternoon, Mountain View police said authorities spent the next 24 hours searching for Choy, whom they identified. They discovered he'd gone to Union City, where police detectives and officers from the U.S. Marshals Service tried detaining Choy. After a brief foot pursuit, Choy was apprehended in Fremont.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Police brought Choy back to Santa Clara County to book him on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer.

"To say that I am proud of the around-the-clock work our teams did to find the man responsible for wounding our officer is an understatement," said Mountain View police Chief Chris Hsiung. "I am overwhelmed with gratitude at their sacrifice, I am in awe of their persistence, and I am so thankful all are safe."

The best businesses of 2022 will be revealed in 4 days!

The best businesses of 2022 will be revealed in 4 days!

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

After 24-hour manhunt, Stockton man arrested in connection with shooting of Mountain View police officer

Police: Jeffrey Choy, 33, arrested in Fremont on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Foundation / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 17, 2022, 6:18 pm

U.S. Marshals and Mountain View police Sunday afternoon arrested the man they believe shot their fellow officer at close range early Saturday morning, following a 24-hour manhunt.

Jeffrey Choy, 33, of Stockton, was arrested after a short foot pursuit in Fremont shortly before noon Sunday, July 17. On Saturday, a man police believe was Choy was pulled over at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane in Mountain View by a five-year veteran officer whom the department hasn't named and was pulling an overtime shift focusing on DUI enforcement.

A person inside the vehicle shot the officer in his upper body. He didn't return fire as the suspect fled. The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mountain View police said Saturday that he was in good spirits and expected to recover.

The suspect shortly afterward crashed his car at Villa Street and Hidden Avenue and fled on foot.

According to a statement released Sunday afternoon, Mountain View police said authorities spent the next 24 hours searching for Choy, whom they identified. They discovered he'd gone to Union City, where police detectives and officers from the U.S. Marshals Service tried detaining Choy. After a brief foot pursuit, Choy was apprehended in Fremont.

Police brought Choy back to Santa Clara County to book him on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer.

"To say that I am proud of the around-the-clock work our teams did to find the man responsible for wounding our officer is an understatement," said Mountain View police Chief Chris Hsiung. "I am overwhelmed with gratitude at their sacrifice, I am in awe of their persistence, and I am so thankful all are safe."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.