Mountain View officer shot, wounded during downtown traffic stop

A Mountain View police officer working an overtime shift was shot and wounded early Saturday morning during a traffic stop, prompting a manhunt in the downtown area.

The suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, Mountain View police said in a statement Saturday morning, July 16. Because of the ongoing investigation, police are not releasing the suspect's name.

The close-range shooting occurred shortly after midnight as an officer focusing on DUI enforcement was conducting a traffic stop at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane, according to the department. The shooter drove away from the scene and the officer, a five-year veteran of the force whom the city is not naming, did not return fire.

Shortly after the shooting, the police were notified by a community member that the suspected shooter crashed his car at Higdon Avenue and Villa Street. The Mountain View police and numerous neighboring agencies, including police departments from Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, the California Highway Patrol, and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, conduced a perimeter search throughout the area to look for the shooter, according to the announcement. An investigation remains under way to apprehend the shooter, police said.

The officer was shot in the upper body and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the news release. The injuries are not considered life-threatening and the officer, who was reportedly in good spirits, is expected to make a full recovery.