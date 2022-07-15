Clarinetist Anat Cohen brings Brazilian rhythms to Stanford Jazz

Dynamic Brazilian clarinetist and bandleader Anat Cohen returns to the Stanford Jazz Festival's stage in a show highlighting Brazilian music, including samba and bossa nova, on Saturday, July 16, 8 p.m at Dinkelspiel Auditorium.

Cohen, who also plays saxophone, can take the clarinet from swingy to soulful on a dime. She has been appearing at the festival and teaching at Stanford Jazz Workshop since 2009.

For this performance, she will be joined by accordion virtuoso, pianist and composer Vitor Gonçalves and special guest Claudia Villela on piano and vocals.

This isn't the first collaboration for Cohen and Gonçalves: Together they were nominated as part of her tentet for a Grammy for Best Large Jazz Ensemble for the album "Triple Helix."

Villela is well-known for her virtuosity on the piano as well as a five-octave vocal range.