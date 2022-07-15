Arts

Boichik Bagels lures community investors to prepurchase thousands of bagels

Retail location at Palo Alto's Town & Country Village set to open this September

by Anthony Shu / TheSixFifty.com

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 15, 2022, 9:09 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

In a region filled with tech unicorns and initial public offerings, Silicon Valley's most sought-after investment opportunity might come topped with sesame seeds and cream cheese.

A platter of bagels and spreads from Boichik Bagels. Courtesy Emily Winston.

Boichik Bagels founder Emily Winston is eyeing a bagel plant and wholesale business, and community members are shelling out thousands of dollars to support the construction of her bagel empire.

The Foodist wrote about Boichik Bagels in January, when Winston first announced a West Berkeley bagel plant and upcoming retail location in Palo Alto's Town & Country Village, which is set to open this fall. She's now raising capital from local residents through two different mechanisms: "Bagel Bucks," gift cards offered at a discounted price ("bagel futures," in Winston's words), and a $1 million bond offering conducted on SMBX, a crowdfunding site that pays interest to backers and has hosted campaigns from other Bay Area food businesses, including Poppy Bagels and Pyro's Pastrami. Bagel Bucks can be purchased in increments of up to $3,500, and the SMBX campaign has already raised over $200,000 after beginning on June 23.

Relying on community support means that Winston can maintain control of her small business.

Most of the funds from the Bagel Bucks and the bond offering will support the construction of Boichik's West Berkeley bagel plant, an approximately $5 million project that will produce the raw dough for each retail store (the dough will then be boiled and baked at each location) and for bake-and-freeze bagels intended for wholesale (the frozen bagels are already available at limited locations including Bianchini's Market and Piazza's Fine Foods.) According to Winston, producing the dough is a technical endeavor that lends itself well to automation.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

About half a million dollars will be spent on refrigeration, as Winston believes that if bagels can't be enjoyed fresh, they are at their best frozen and reheated. That's why she's selling frozen bagels at grocery stores. "I can't stand bagels sitting in plastic bags at room temperature. It makes me twitch," she said.

Emily Winston is opening up the first Peninsula location of her popular bagel shop Boichik's in Palo Alto's Town & Country Village. Courtesy Emily Winston.

The factory also will serve bagels onsite. Winston hopes that guests will be enthralled by the automated assembly line that will form up to 12,000 bagels an hour and resemble the open kitchens at Krispy Kreme.

Winston begin baking bagels in her home 10 years ago. Her house turned into a destination for East Coast transplants and anyone craving the taste of a New York bagel until she opened her first storefront in Berkeley in 2019.

Winston, who initially started out baking just a few bagels each day, said she appreciates the overwhelming support that has allowed her business to grow.

"It definitely is daunting, but it just feels like everything has fallen into place." Winston said.

Regarding the Town & Country location, Winston is now aiming for a September opening due to permitting delays.

Boichik Bagels, a popular Berkeley eatery recognized by the New York Times as being part of a "West Coast bagel boom," is opening in Palo Alto in September 2022. Courtesy Boichik Bagels.

Boichik Bagels (opening in September), 855 El Camino Real, Suite 115, Palo Alto; Instagram: @boichikbagels.

Dig into food news. Follow the Peninsula Foodist on Instagram @peninsulafoodist and subscribe to the newsletter to get insights on the latest openings and closings, learn what the Foodist is excited about eating, read exclusive interviews and keep up on the trends affecting local restaurants.

Anthony Shu writes for TheSixFifty.com, a sister publication of Palo Alto Online, covering what to eat, see and do in Silicon Valley.

The best businesses of 2022 will be revealed in 7 days!

The best businesses of 2022 will be revealed in 7 days!

Anthony Shu, a Palo Alto native, started working at Embarcadero Media in 2022. He writes the Peninsula Foodist blog and newsletter and feature stories for The Six Fifty. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Boichik Bagels lures community investors to prepurchase thousands of bagels

Retail location at Palo Alto's Town & Country Village set to open this September

by Anthony Shu / TheSixFifty.com

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 15, 2022, 9:09 am

In a region filled with tech unicorns and initial public offerings, Silicon Valley's most sought-after investment opportunity might come topped with sesame seeds and cream cheese.

Boichik Bagels founder Emily Winston is eyeing a bagel plant and wholesale business, and community members are shelling out thousands of dollars to support the construction of her bagel empire.

The Foodist wrote about Boichik Bagels in January, when Winston first announced a West Berkeley bagel plant and upcoming retail location in Palo Alto's Town & Country Village, which is set to open this fall. She's now raising capital from local residents through two different mechanisms: "Bagel Bucks," gift cards offered at a discounted price ("bagel futures," in Winston's words), and a $1 million bond offering conducted on SMBX, a crowdfunding site that pays interest to backers and has hosted campaigns from other Bay Area food businesses, including Poppy Bagels and Pyro's Pastrami. Bagel Bucks can be purchased in increments of up to $3,500, and the SMBX campaign has already raised over $200,000 after beginning on June 23.

Relying on community support means that Winston can maintain control of her small business.

Most of the funds from the Bagel Bucks and the bond offering will support the construction of Boichik's West Berkeley bagel plant, an approximately $5 million project that will produce the raw dough for each retail store (the dough will then be boiled and baked at each location) and for bake-and-freeze bagels intended for wholesale (the frozen bagels are already available at limited locations including Bianchini's Market and Piazza's Fine Foods.) According to Winston, producing the dough is a technical endeavor that lends itself well to automation.

About half a million dollars will be spent on refrigeration, as Winston believes that if bagels can't be enjoyed fresh, they are at their best frozen and reheated. That's why she's selling frozen bagels at grocery stores. "I can't stand bagels sitting in plastic bags at room temperature. It makes me twitch," she said.

The factory also will serve bagels onsite. Winston hopes that guests will be enthralled by the automated assembly line that will form up to 12,000 bagels an hour and resemble the open kitchens at Krispy Kreme.

Winston begin baking bagels in her home 10 years ago. Her house turned into a destination for East Coast transplants and anyone craving the taste of a New York bagel until she opened her first storefront in Berkeley in 2019.

Winston, who initially started out baking just a few bagels each day, said she appreciates the overwhelming support that has allowed her business to grow.

"It definitely is daunting, but it just feels like everything has fallen into place." Winston said.

Regarding the Town & Country location, Winston is now aiming for a September opening due to permitting delays.

Boichik Bagels (opening in September), 855 El Camino Real, Suite 115, Palo Alto; Instagram: @boichikbagels.

Dig into food news. Follow the Peninsula Foodist on Instagram @peninsulafoodist and subscribe to the newsletter to get insights on the latest openings and closings, learn what the Foodist is excited about eating, read exclusive interviews and keep up on the trends affecting local restaurants.

Anthony Shu writes for TheSixFifty.com, a sister publication of Palo Alto Online, covering what to eat, see and do in Silicon Valley.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.