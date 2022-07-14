Former chief cardiologist at Palo Alto VA sentenced to 8 months for abusive sexual contact

A Palo Alto cardiologist was sentenced on Tuesday to eight months in prison for felony abusive sexual contact with a subordinate doctor, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California announced.

John Giacomini, 73, of Atherton, pleaded guilty to the charge in March. He practiced medicine and cardiology for over 30 years, the DOJ said, and from 1985 to 2018 he was the chief of the cardiology section at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Palo Alto.

According to his plea, Giacomini repeatedly subjected a subordinate doctor to unwanted and unwelcome sexual contact, including hugging, kissing and intimate touching while on the VA premises.

In November of 2017, the victim told Giacomini that she was not interested in a romantic or sexual relationship with him. She said she also forcibly resisted his repeated attempts to kiss her on the mouth.

Nevertheless, the DOJ said, Giacomini continued to subject her to unwanted sexual advances, which culminated in December of 2017 when he aggressively groped her breasts, buttocks and vagina during a meeting in her office.