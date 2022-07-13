Officials identify Mountain View child who drowned, community rallies to support the family

The investigation is ongoing into the drowning death last week of a 9-year-old Mountain View boy, who officials have identified as Ayden Rivera Gonzalez.

Ayden was found unresponsive in an apartment complex pool on the 1800 block of Ednamary Way on Wednesday, July 6, according to Mountain View police. CPR was performed on the scene and he was then transported to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office confirmed Ayden's identity, but said on Tuesday, July 12, that the cause and manner of death is pending a medical investigation. A spokesperson for the Mountain View Police Department told the Voice on Tuesday that the investigation is underway and no arrests have been made.

The local community has rallied to support Ayden's family, with a GoFundMe page raising over $17,000 as of Wednesday morning, July 13.

"There’s no words to describe the pain the family is going through," the GoFundMe page said. "Ayden is the sweetest 9 year old you could [ever meet. He brighten[ed every room he entered with his sweet smile."