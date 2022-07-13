News

Officials identify Mountain View child who drowned, community rallies to support the family

Bubb Elementary School student Ayden Rivera Gonzalez was 9-years-old

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Ayden Rivera Gonzalez was a student at Bubb Elementary School in Mountain View, pictured here on Nov. 4, 2021. Photo by Zoe Morgan.

The investigation is ongoing into the drowning death last week of a 9-year-old Mountain View boy, who officials have identified as Ayden Rivera Gonzalez.

Ayden was found unresponsive in an apartment complex pool on the 1800 block of Ednamary Way on Wednesday, July 6, according to Mountain View police. CPR was performed on the scene and he was then transported to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office confirmed Ayden's identity, but said on Tuesday, July 12, that the cause and manner of death is pending a medical investigation. A spokesperson for the Mountain View Police Department told the Voice on Tuesday that the investigation is underway and no arrests have been made.

The local community has rallied to support Ayden's family, with a GoFundMe page raising over $17,000 as of Wednesday morning, July 13.

"There’s no words to describe the pain the family is going through," the GoFundMe page said. "Ayden is the sweetest 9 year old you could [ever meet. He brighten[ed every room he entered with his sweet smile."

Mountain View Whisman School District Superintendent Ayindé Rudolph sent a message to parents on July 7 confirming that a Bubb Elementary School student had died and sending condolences to those affected.

"This is a loss for all of us," Rudolph wrote. "Because I have witnessed how much our community loves all of our children, I know we will bear this sadness together and support each other in the difficult days ahead."

The superintendent also shared a list of tips on discussing grief with children, including being available to listen, acknowledging their loss and emotions, providing a reassuring environment and encouraging them to follow their normal routines as much as possible.

The email to parents also included a list of community resources, such as the Uplift Mobile Crisis Team, which offers support 24-hours a day for kids in acute psychological crises and can be reached at 408-379-9085. Allcove in Palo Alto provides mental health and other support for those ages 12 to 25 and can be reached at 650-798-6330 or at allcove.org. More support options can be found on the school district's website.

