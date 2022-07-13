Arts

History museum holds interactive STEM fair

Event shows Silicon Valley’s historical connection with science

by Jonas Pao / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 13, 2022, 1:55 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Visitors to a previous year's Apricot STEM fair take part in hands-on activities. Courtesy Los Altos History Museum.

On July 16, the Los Altos History Museum will host the Apricot STEM Fair, an event that tells the story of how science, technology, engineering and math has shaped the Bay Area, from the region's agricultural period to the valley’s current status as a tech hub.

The fair will include hands-on activities and demonstrations with 3D printers, code and Legos, as well as workshops on binary code and Fibonacci patterns in nature. Representatives from NASA will be on hand talking about the Artemis mission, the first time a woman and person of color will land on the moon.

Visitors can also check out an autonomous Prius from Nuro and speak to company engineers about the technology of driverless cars.

And focusing on the agricultural side of things, there will also be games and activities that are lower tech but still scientific, such as catapulting apricot pits and exploring the science of apricot cutting and jam-making.

The STEM Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to all ages. Admission costs $7 per person, but children under 12 and museum members have free admission. Additionally, author Lisa Newman will be holding a book signing for her book “For the Love of Apricots” from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

For more event details and to sign up for workshops, visit the Los Altos History Museum website.

The best businesses of 2022 will be revealed in 8 days!

The best businesses of 2022 will be revealed in 8 days!

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

History museum holds interactive STEM fair

Event shows Silicon Valley’s historical connection with science

by Jonas Pao / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 13, 2022, 1:55 pm

On July 16, the Los Altos History Museum will host the Apricot STEM Fair, an event that tells the story of how science, technology, engineering and math has shaped the Bay Area, from the region's agricultural period to the valley’s current status as a tech hub.

The fair will include hands-on activities and demonstrations with 3D printers, code and Legos, as well as workshops on binary code and Fibonacci patterns in nature. Representatives from NASA will be on hand talking about the Artemis mission, the first time a woman and person of color will land on the moon.

Visitors can also check out an autonomous Prius from Nuro and speak to company engineers about the technology of driverless cars.

And focusing on the agricultural side of things, there will also be games and activities that are lower tech but still scientific, such as catapulting apricot pits and exploring the science of apricot cutting and jam-making.

The STEM Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to all ages. Admission costs $7 per person, but children under 12 and museum members have free admission. Additionally, author Lisa Newman will be holding a book signing for her book “For the Love of Apricots” from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

For more event details and to sign up for workshops, visit the Los Altos History Museum website.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.