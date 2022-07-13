News

Community briefs: Tech showcase, the history of housing and back-to-school supplies

by Mountain View Voice Staff / Mountain View Voice

Wed, Jul 13, 2022, 1:17 pm
The Mountain View Technology Showcase on July 16, 2019. This year's event will take place July 19 from 11:30 to 3 p.m. Photo by Sadie Stinson

City to host technology showcase

The city of Mountain View, in conjunction with the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting the seventh annual Technology Showcase on July 19 at the Civic Center Plaza.

The showcase will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature booths displaying the latest technology from Bay Area companies, from apps that help with data security to autonomous delivery vehicles.

The event, which is sponsored by companies such as Aurora, Google, LinkedIn, Nuro, Verizon and Waymo, invites the public to “discover hidden gems and startups.”

The showcase will also include a panel discussion, speakers and opportunities for businesses to team up.

For more information on the event or to sign up as a participating company, visit the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce website.

— Jonas Pao

Mountain View Human Relations Commission to host community conversation on racism in housing

The Mountain View Human Relations Commission is hosting an event on July 26 to discuss the history of racism in housing in Mountain View. The event will take place at the Mountain View Community Center at 201 S. Rengstorff Ave. on July 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event is structured as an open conversation where community members can share stories of their experiences with housing in Mountain View and reflect on creating a more inclusive future for Mountain View housing policy, according to the event page. The conversation will feature Michael B. Kahan, a senior lecturer at Stanford University and Co-Director of the Program on Urban Studies at Stanford.

Admission is free and refreshments and translation services will be provided for those who attend.

— Miles Breen

Community Service Agency to host back-to-school distribution event

The Community Service Agency will be hosting its annual back-to-school distribution event on Friday, July 29, from 1 to 4 p.m., and Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event aims to help low-income families afford school supplies for their children. Each participating family will receive a $50 gift card to help buy school supplies.

“Many families in the Mountain View/Los Altos community struggle to provide their children with the supplies they need to start the school year on the right foot,” Community Service Agency said in a press release. “In this time of inflation and high gas prices, assistance is more critical than ever.”

For those who wish to participate in the event, call the Community Service Agency at 650-968-0836 to speak about specific needs.

For those who wish to support local school children in need, make an online donation through this CSA form.

—Jonas Pao

