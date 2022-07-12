News

Man arrested for hate crime in Mountain View after punching another man in the face

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 12, 2022, 10:27 am 2
A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with a hate crime inside a Mountain View business on Sunday afternoon after he allegedly called another man a homophobic slur and then punched him in the face.

Dispatchers received a call around 4 p.m. on July 10 that a man punched another man inside the Dollar Tree located on the 100 block of East Middlefield Road, according to police.

"During the course of our patrol officers’ investigation, we learned that (he) had allegedly called the victim a derogatory term based on his perceived sexual orientation before punching him in the face," a police statement said.

Responding officers identified the suspect as soon as they arrived on scene. According to police, the suspect "refused to listen to officer commands to stop and tried to ride away from the scene on a bicycle."

Officers followed the suspect and found him along the Stevens Creek Trail where he was detained without incident. He was arrested on suspicion of a hate crime, battery and resisting arrest and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Comments

9 hours ago
9 hours ago

"Officers followed the suspect and found him along the Stevens Creek Trail" So was he on the SC trail after attacking this person for no apparent reason? No doubt the perpetrator is a transient (or whatever PC word is in vogue at the moment) who is mentally ill, alcoholic, a drug addict, or all of the above. What is the solution? ACLU would sue the city if they forced this guy into treatment, and no doubt, he will be back on the streets soon. These incidents are happening at increasing frequency, all we can do is watch our backs.

5 hours ago
Always refreshing to see the abject scum who comes to the MV Voice comments section to voice their reactionary nonsense.

