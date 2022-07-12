Man arrested for hate crime in Mountain View after punching another man in the face

A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with a hate crime inside a Mountain View business on Sunday afternoon after he allegedly called another man a homophobic slur and then punched him in the face.

Dispatchers received a call around 4 p.m. on July 10 that a man punched another man inside the Dollar Tree located on the 100 block of East Middlefield Road, according to police.

"During the course of our patrol officers’ investigation, we learned that (he) had allegedly called the victim a derogatory term based on his perceived sexual orientation before punching him in the face," a police statement said.

Responding officers identified the suspect as soon as they arrived on scene. According to police, the suspect "refused to listen to officer commands to stop and tried to ride away from the scene on a bicycle."

Officers followed the suspect and found him along the Stevens Creek Trail where he was detained without incident. He was arrested on suspicion of a hate crime, battery and resisting arrest and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.