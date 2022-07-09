Palo Alto police investigating strong-arm robbery of 16-year-old cyclist

Police in Palo Alto are investigating a strong-armed robbery after a juvenile was robbed of her cellphone and debit card on Friday afternoon, July 8.
The robbery occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Embarcadero Road near the intersection of El Camino Real, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department.
Police said a male suspect pushed the 16-year-old off her bicycle, stole her cellphone case and ran away.
The victim fell into some bushes was not injured.
The cellphone was later found in the roadway by a passerby in the area of Galvez Street at Nelson Road.
The victim's debit card, which had been inside her cellphone case, had been taken and was not located.
Police said the suspect is a white man about 6 feet tall and with a medium build. He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a black face covering.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department at 650-329-2413.
