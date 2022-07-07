Nine-year-old boy dies after drowning in a Mountain View apartment pool

Mountain View police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy who drowned in an apartment complex pool on Wednesday, July 6.
In a press release, the police department said that detectives are investigating "to understand the circumstances around this tragic incident," but didn't give further details about what led to the child's death.
Emergency dispatchers got a call at around 4 p.m. reporting that a boy had been found unresponsive in a pool on the 1800 block of Ednamary Way. Dispatchers gave the caller instructions on how to perform CPR. Police and fire personnel arrived and tried to save the child's life when they arrived at the scene, police said.
The boy was transported to a local hospital, where he died, according to police.
“I am devastated about this case,” Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung said in the release. “We are all thinking about the family tonight.”
Police shared a link to information on preventing drowning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of "unintentional injury death" in kids ages 1-14.
Comments
Registered user
Rex Manor
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
Most people think that a drowning person will call for help. This is not true. A drowning person (child or adult) is struggling to get that next breath. They have no energy to make a sound. I experienced watching a near drowning. I remember looking at a child and thinking "that child is drowning" I was unable to convert that thought into actual action. Thankful someone else did respond. Mentally practice responding to any sign of struggle. Numerous people have drown in crowded pools.
Please thank those lifeguards when you see them and don't distract them from watching for the silent drowning in progress.