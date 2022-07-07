Los Altos hires Angela Averiett as city's police chief

City officials in Los Altos have announced the appointment of Angela Averiett as police chief.

Averiett will oversee the city's 32 sworn officers and 17 other personnel.

"I am humbled to serve the Los Altos community as the police chief and eager to get to work," Averiett said. "My commitment to safety, accountability, fairness, and equity will strive to ensure the well-being of all who live, work, and travel through Los Altos."

Averiett has more than 25 years of experience in policing and law enforcement. She most recently served as deputy chief for BART's Police Department, where she created and implemented the Progressive Policing and Community Engagement Bureau, aiding individuals within the BART system experiencing homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse.

She obtained her bachelor's degree in leadership and organizational studies from St. Mary's College. She is also a graduate of the Alameda County Leadership Academy and the Los Angeles Police Department Leadership Academy.