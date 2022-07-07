Arts

A Peninsula summer tradition returns with 29th annual ACGA Clay & Glass Festival

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 7, 2022, 4:47 pm 0
Peninsula-based glass artists Ingrid and Ken Hanson make decorative pieces for the home. Courtesy ACGA Clay & Glass Festival.

Summer months on the Peninsula bring nonstop gorgeous, sunny days, along with a few scorchers — maybe that's why the season has always seemed the perfect fit for an event celebrating beautiful works of art that wouldn't exist without a whole lot of heat. (Of course, thankfully, our hottest weather never approaches the temperatures of a kiln or glassblowing furnace.)

The ACGA Clay & Glass Festival is making a return in 2022 as a staple event of a Peninsula summer. The 29th annual festival, hosted by the Association of Clay and Glass Artists of California (ACGA), takes place July 9 and 10 at the Palo Alto Art Center.

In 2020, the festival went virtual with a 10-day online sale that not only showcased artists' works but also raised funds for nonprofits in need. And in 2021, the event returned in person to its regular digs at the art center, but was held in the fall. So, for the first time in two years, visitors can enjoy the full summery experience of strolling the art center grounds, meeting artists and checking out unique decorative and functional works of art for home and garden.

The juried festival highlights the work of about 100 clay and glass artists from throughout the state, some of whom have been longtime participants and others who are new to the event, sharing works that range from the abstract to the figurative, and from the minimalist to whimsical.

Visitors can also take a break from shopping and pick up lunch or snacks at food trucks that will be on hand.

The Association of Clay and Glass Artists of California, which has over 300 members, has deep roots in the Bay Area, having started in 1945 as the Association of San Francisco Potters. The group is "dedicated to establishing and maintaining high standards of craftsmanship and design in clay and glass," according to the ACGA website.

Ceramic artist Katie Morris creates fanciful sculptures as well as functional pieces. Courtesy ACGA Clay & Glass Festival.

“For many artists that I know, Covid has offered an opportunity to deepen their creative process. I believe we are a resilient bunch. We hope our customers return July 9 and 10 to continue to support our ACGA artists in this challenging time," Cheryl Costantini, ACGA Board President, said in an announcement about the festival.

The 2022 ACGA Clay & Glass Festival takes place July 9 and 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road. Admission is free. Valet parking will be available. ﻿Find more information and see the works of participating artists at clayglassfestival.com.

Heather Zimmerman has been with Embarcadero Media since 2019.

