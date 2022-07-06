Community briefs: Artist meetup, outdoor movie series and summer performing arts

Chamber of Commerce introduces new monthly group for artists
Local creatives are encouraged to attend the monthly meeting of Artists Mountain View, a program developed by the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, on July 6. The Chamber aims to promote local artists, as well as make Mountain View a more culturally diverse place.
The meeting will be hosted at Red Rock Coffee at 201 Castro St., Mountain View on July 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. Those who wish to attend can register at eventbrite.com. The meetup will occur on the first Wednesday of every month.
At the meeting, attendees will be able to discuss opportunities and issues affecting artists, as well as network with fellow artists, musicians, creators and performers. Participants will also be able to enter into a raffle for prizes, such as a one-year Artist Chamber Membership and a free booth space at the Mountain View Art & Wine Festival.
— Miles Breen
City to host Summer Outdoor Movie Night Series starting July 8
The City of Mountain View will host summer outdoor movie nights every Friday night from July 8 to Aug. 12 in a number of Mountain View parks.
The city is expecting between 1,000 to 2,500 attendees per event, and guests are encouraged to arrive between 6 and 7:30 p.m. to pick an optimal spot and watch previews on the 30-foot-tall screen display.
Here’s the lineup of movies this summer, which all start at 8:30 p.m. or when it gets dark:
July 8 at Cuesta Park: "Sing 2" (PG)
July 15 at Stevenson Park: "Encanto" (PG)
July 22 at Whisman Park: "Luca" (PG)
July 29 at Sylvan Park: "PAW Patrol: The Movie" (PG)
Aug. 5 at Eagle Park: "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (PG-13)
Aug. 12 at Rengstorff Park: "Space Jam: A New Legacy" (PG)
For more information, visit mountainview.gov.
— Jonas Pao
Summer season brings broad range of shows to Center for the Performing Arts
This summer, the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts is hosting a full lineup of diverse performances.
Shows vary from contemporary family-friendly productions such as Peninsula Youth Theatre’s rendition of "Frozen Junior" (July 14-17), to World War II-era stories, such as Soaring Dragon Endeavors' production of "White Sky, Falling Dragon" (Aug. 26 to Sept. 4). Attendees can enjoy an array of music and dance, including graceful ballet in Bayer Ballet Company's production of "Esmerelda" (Aug. 13 and 14), masterful piano as actor and pianist Hershey Felder returns to TheatreWorks in "Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin" (Aug. 19 to Sept. 11), and satirical musical numbers in the Lamplighter Music Theatre's production of Gilbert & Sullivan's "Iolanthe" (Aug. 6-7). Traveling comedy group Socially Inept will be bringing their act back to their source material, as they poke fun at Silicon Valley tech bros at the "Tech Roast Show" on July 29. Opera enthusiasts can enjoy Pocket Opera’s rendition of Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" on July 10.
A full event schedule and links to buy tickets can be found mountainview.gov/depts/cs/mvcpa. For select shows, discounts are available for seniors, students, children and large groups.
– Aliana Mediratta
