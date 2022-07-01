News

Residents elated over plan for new city park in Old Mountain View neighborhood

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 1, 2022, 12:04 pm 1
The city of Mountain View will acquire land to develop a new city park on Calderon Avenue. Photo courtesy city of Mountain View.

Old Mountain View residents will get their neighborhood’s first new park in years thanks to an agreement between the city and the owner of a historic home.

The Mountain View City Council approved the purchase of land for a new mini-park at 711 Calderon Ave. at its June 28 meeting, an idea that was first sparked four years ago when the property owner approached the city.

Old Mountain View resident Robert Cox said he and his neighbors are overjoyed by the land acquisition and plans for a park, as it will be the first new public park his neighborhood has gotten in more than a decade. Cox thanked his neighbors for helping raise public awareness by distributing signs to support the creation of the park.

“Our neighborhood has grown tremendously since I was first elected to the board of the Old Mountain View Neighborhood Association in 2010,” said Cox during public comment, speaking on behalf of the steering committee for Livable Mountain View. “It is new public parks like this one that will keep our neighborhood one of the best places to live in the Bay Area. What a wonderful way to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month.”

The parcel, located on the southeast corner of Calderon Avenue and Church Street, is home to a historic single-family dwelling that’s more than 100 years old. The property owner came up with the idea in 2018 to move the house to one side of the property and sell the remaining 0.63 acres to the city to be developed into a park.

At the time, city officials told the property owner that to acquire the necessary approvals and permits to move the home before negotiations could occur. The owner did so in April 2022, and both parties got appraisals and agreed on a purchase price of $5.4 million. There’s currently nearly $8 million available in the Park Land Fund for the Central Planning Area, where the future park is located, more than enough to fund the acquisition.

Once the mini-park is completed, the Central Planning Area will have a total of just over 2 acres of parks and open space per 1,000 residents, bringing the city closer to its goal of 3 acres per 1,000 residents in the Central Planning Area.

Comments

MyOpinion
Registered user
Sylvan Park
41 minutes ago
MyOpinion, Sylvan Park
Registered user
41 minutes ago

First public park in a decade?! If this was on Sunnyvale/Whisman side of MV the city would convert it to Safe Parking or high density housing. Must pay to have a former council member in your neighborhood

