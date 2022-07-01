Residents elated over plan for new city park in Old Mountain View neighborhood

Old Mountain View residents will get their neighborhood’s first new park in years thanks to an agreement between the city and the owner of a historic home.

The Mountain View City Council approved the purchase of land for a new mini-park at 711 Calderon Ave. at its June 28 meeting, an idea that was first sparked four years ago when the property owner approached the city.

Old Mountain View resident Robert Cox said he and his neighbors are overjoyed by the land acquisition and plans for a park, as it will be the first new public park his neighborhood has gotten in more than a decade. Cox thanked his neighbors for helping raise public awareness by distributing signs to support the creation of the park.

“Our neighborhood has grown tremendously since I was first elected to the board of the Old Mountain View Neighborhood Association in 2010,” said Cox during public comment, speaking on behalf of the steering committee for Livable Mountain View. “It is new public parks like this one that will keep our neighborhood one of the best places to live in the Bay Area. What a wonderful way to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month.”

The parcel, located on the southeast corner of Calderon Avenue and Church Street, is home to a historic single-family dwelling that’s more than 100 years old. The property owner came up with the idea in 2018 to move the house to one side of the property and sell the remaining 0.63 acres to the city to be developed into a park.