Santa Clara County supervisors approve agreements for wildfire management in the midst of fire season

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved a pair of agreements Tuesday to protect and better manage fire-prone areas in county parks, according to Supervisor Joe Simitian.

The first approved agreement is with the Santa Clara County FireSafe Council, which will provide forest health management services to the county through March 31, 2025.

The Firesafe Council is a non-profit, grassroots organization that provides education and project assistance for homeowners and landowners that are vulnerable to wildfire in Santa Clara County. The organization also works with Cal Fire, Santa Clara County Fire and other public agencies, businesses and private landowners to design and implement protective measures against wildfires.

The agreement allows Santa Clara County to participate in the Los Gatos Watershed Forest Health Program, which was awarded a $7.5 million Cal Fire Forest Health Grant in 2021. The program was established to promote ecosystem resilience, mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfire in the region, and protect drinking water reservoirs and sensitive nature and endemic species in southern Silicon Valley.

With the money provided by the grant, the FireSafe Council will remove trees and dense brush on 290 acres of parkland in Sanborn and Upper Stevens Creek parks.