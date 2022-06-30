Palo Alto Art Center kicks off 'RESTART' exhibition with opening reception

The Palo Alto Art Center is hosting its first juried exhibition in over a decade with art centered around the theme of resilience, hope, and renewal. The exhibition opened on June 25.

The art center aims for the exhibition, titled "RESTART," to facilitate a place to bring the community back together in the wake of the pandemic. The showcase will display the art of 44 Northern California artists whose work was selected by the exhibition's juror and Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art curator, Patricia Hickson.

"What a delight it has been to serve as the juror for Palo Alto Art Center's RESTART exhibition, which has reconnected me to the Bay Area's distinctive contemporary art scene since working at the San Jose Museum of Art twenty years ago," Hickson said in a press release. "In addition, the show's relevant and timely theme — the transformative power of art during challenging times — serves to illustrate humanity's strength, connection and engagement through the visual arts."

To kick off the exhibition, the art center is hosting an opening reception on July 1 with hands-on art experiences and opportunities to meet the artists

The opening reception for RESTART takes place July 1, 6-8 p.m. at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto.