Oversized vehicles in Mountain View won't be ticketed, towed through end of August

The City of Mountain View announced Thursday that it will not ticket or tow oversized vehicles that fail to comply with the city's narrow streets or bike lane parking restrictions through Aug. 30.
"The latest stipulation is per this week's agreement with the plaintiffs who are suing the city in U.S. District Court over the voter-approved narrow streets ordinance and bike lane ordinance," the city said in a statement. "Originally, the stay on litigation was set to expire on July 4, 2022."
The narrow streets ordinance, also known as Measure C, restricts oversized vehicles from parking on streets that are 40 feet wide or less, and is written as a traffic safety measure. Voters passed the measure by nearly 57% in 2020, but critics have questioned how the ordinance will affect those living out of RVs. The Bike Lane Ordinance prohibits oversized vehicle parking on streets with bike lanes.
Per the previous agreement, the city may continue to seek voluntary compliance with the ordinances. It also will continue to enforce other parking restrictions that are unrelated to the ordinances.
According to the statement, city staff will inform people living in oversized vehicles on narrow streets that tickets will not be issued and vehicles will not be towed in Mountain View for violations of the ordinances through Aug. 30.
"Over this period, the City and the plaintiffs will continue to try to resolve the Navarro v. City of Mountain View lawsuit," the city said.
For more details, visit MountainView.gov/NarrowStreets.
To read the city's news release in Spanish, click here.
It’s time to enforce this ordinance. The voters have spoken amd the elections are upcoming.
Except MVPD is not enforcing parking restrictions. They just aren’t. Excuses, but no enforcement.
@Ian / have you recorded a '72 hr limit scofflaw' on your block? (CA Vehicle Code - non-moving parked vehicle). If so, complain to the police and send the images. They have done this in the past - and on their own, will confirm that the vehicle is not moved, and will issue a ticket.
I know - in the past that has happened to me. A >72 hr ticket
"will continue to enforce other parking restrictions that are unrelated to the ordinances."
A vote taken by Mountain. Enforce the Ordinance.
All the actors involved in this are are no longer credible..