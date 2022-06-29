Community briefs: Congressional app challenge, kid-focused climate change event and Chinese language academy graduation

The challenge is open to all middle and high school students who live in or are eligible to attend a public school in the 18th Congressional District, which includes Mountain View, Los Altos and Palo Alto. Students may work in groups of up to four people — as long as at least two of the students in the group are eligible to compete in the 18th district.

The winning student or group from each participating congressional district will have their app displayed in the U.S. Capitol and on the House of Representatives' website.

More information can be found at eshoo.house.gov.

— Jonas Pao

Mountain View hosts climate change event for kids

On Wednesday, June 22, about 45 kids and parents learned about how they can combat climate change at an event hosted by the city of Mountain View.

Attendees learned about sustainability and the impact of climate change through child-friendly activities such as interactive music, stories and art, with storyteller Sharon McClintock and Sean’s Music Factory. Parents were able to learn alongside their kids about family activism before receiving materials to continue reading up at home.

The Mountain View Sustainability Office hosted the event at Pioneer Park, in collaboration with the Climate Reality Project: Silicon Valley and the Mountain View Library.

— Aliana Mediratta

Chinese Language Civic Leadership Academy celebrates inaugural graduating class

The first graduating class of the Chinese Language Civic Leadership Academy celebrated their achievements in a ceremony at Mountain View City Hall on June 9.

At the ceremony, graduates shared their experiences with local leaders and family members in attendance. The free, seven-week program aims to promote civic engagement and an understanding of local government services. Ultimately, the purpose of the academy is to prepare citizens to serve on city committees and advisory boards.

According to the academy web page, the objectives of the program are to educate and increase knowledge about the issues and functions of the city, services and activities; to develop awareness of the role of residents in the city government and prepare individuals to serve in advisory groups and committees

— Miles Breen