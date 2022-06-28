Frost Amphitheater fills summer with diverse performances

Live music fans can look forward to an eclectic lineup this summer at Frost Amphitheater. Stanford Live is teaming up with fellow Bay Area arts organizations SFJAZZ, Stanford Jazz Workshop, SF Symphony and SF Ballet for a summer series that spans genres and generations and includes classical, jazz, Latin pop, ballet, rock ‘n’ roll, R&B and EDM.
The Stanford Live Arts Festival summer series runs through Sept. 24.
The series had been set to open on Friday, June 24, with comedy rock duo Tenacious D, but that show was canceled due to a power outage on the Stanford campus caused by the Edgewood Fire in San Mateo County. With power restored at Stanford, the next show in the summer lineup, with actors and comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short, will go ahead on June 30.
A partnership with SFJAZZ will bring a variety of jazz talents to Frost, such as bassist, singer and composer esperanza spalding on July 14, and a pairing of jazz veterans, Cuban jazz legend Arturo Sandoval and New York-native Latin composer Eddie Palmieri, who perform together on July 23.
Stanford Jazz Workshop closes out its 50th year on July 30 with vocalist Dianne Reeves accompanied both by her own quintet and the Stanford Jazz Workshop 50th Anniversary Band.
Stanford Live is teaming up with concert presenter Goldenvoice for a wide-ranging slate of rock, pop and DJ shows, including art rockers My Morning Jacket (Aug. 14), '90s alternative with the Goo Goo Dolls (Sept. 4), and the Here and There Festival (Aug. 26), featuring indie songwriters such as Courtney Barnett and Japanese Breakfast. Frost will also welcome French DJ and producer Madeon with San Holo (Sept. 9), along with alternative R&B artists like Japanese singer and former YouTube sensation Joji (Sept. 1), with Rei Brown and SavageRealm.
SF Symphony will make several appearances at Frost throughout the summer, including in collaborations with genre-bending string trio Time for Three (July 15) and "little orchestra" and Stanford Live favorite Pink Martini (July 29).
New York City's Complexions Contemporary Ballet makes its Bay Area debut on Aug. 3 with "Star Dust," a show inspired by the music of David Bowie and co-presented by San Francisco Ballet. SF Ballet itself takes the stage on Aug. 4 with a program of both classical and contemporary short ballets.
Other shows include: A Celebration of the Music of Linda Ronstadt with Ann Hampton Callaway, the Stanford Live Orchestra, Good Lovelies, La Doña and Anne-Marie MacIntosh; Mon Laferte; Los Tigres del Norte; Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Ben Platt with Aly & AJ; the Lincoln Center Orchestra; Danny Elfman; Symphony San Jose; and the Holo Holo Music Festival with Kolohe Kai, featuring Three Plus, Hirie, Rebel Souljahz, Maoli and Western Conference.
For more information, visit live.stanford.edu.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.