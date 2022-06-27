Mariposa Club Apartments accepting waitlist applications for affordable units

Mariposa Club Apartments, an affordable rental housing project located at 660 Mariposa Ave. in Mountain View, is currently accepting waiting list applications for two- and one-bedroom apartments as well as studios.

The Mariposa Club apartment complex was made into affordable housing as part of an agreement between the city of Mountain View and Prometheus, which bills itself as the largest private owner of multifamily properties in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“They (Prometheus) were working on a complex on Villa Street not too far away that is a mostly market rate project, with a small number of onsite affordable units,” Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez told the Voice. “What Prometheus offered was, instead of providing inclusionary housing as part of the market rate project on Villa, they proposed to deed restrict Mariposa to provide those units as affordable in perpetuity.”

The proposal came at a time when the city was contending with a number of redevelopment proposals that would require demolishing existing, naturally affordable apartments, Ramirez said.

Through an agreement with local affordable housing nonprofit Alta Housing, Prometheus maintains ownership of the building and Alta manages the low-income housing.