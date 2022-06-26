Mountain View police arrest man in hate-crime incident near Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mountain View police arrested a man on Saturday after he allegedly tried to hit a jogger after calling him a homophobic slur, police said in a press release.

Dispatchers received a call around 3:30 p.m. on June 25 saying that a man was attempting to attack another man who had been jogging on Vista Slope Hill near Shoreline Amphitheatre. The jogger said the man approached him and accused him of following him, calling him a homophobic slur. The man allegedly attempted to swing at the jogger, but missed.

Officers located a 68-year-old man matching the description of the suspect and arrested him. The jogger, who stayed at the scene with police, asked to file a citizen's arrest for assault and a hate crime.

“I am so disappointed that someone would target another human being based on their race, gender or sexual preference,” police Chief Chris Hsiung said. “I have said it before – hate has no place in our community.”