News

Up close and personal: 2022 Peninsula Photo Contest winners bring focus to obscure moments

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 25, 2022, 9:00 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Christopher Stevens-Yu's "The Lost Years," taken in San Francisco, won Best in Show and first place in the Portraits category for adults in the 2022 Peninsula Photo Contest. Photo by Christopher Stevens-Yu.

Whether viewing the world from underwater or using a flash to illuminate everyday objects in a new way, the winning images in the 2022 Peninsula Photo Contest bring unique insight to life's otherwise ordinary moments.

This year's images expose the power of creativity and the various ways those behind the lens chose to capture unexpected moments of joy, exhaustion and humor.

Their work represents a rich mix of photo techniques and subjects: from a curious raccoon emerging from the swamp foliage unaware of the hungry alligator just below to a mother desperate to keep up with a boy on a scooter amid a horizontal blur to the monochrome image of an exhausted dad asleep on an old couch after helping his family clean their house.

For more than two decades, the Palo Alto Weekly and Palo Alto Art Center have teamed up to bring exposure to images taken by budding and professional photographers of all ages through the annual photo contest, which includes entries from anyone who works, lives or attends school in the 650 area code, from Daly City to Sunnyvale.

During this year's competition, the judges reviewed 659 images submitted by 137 adult and youth photographers in six categories: Abstract, Landscapes, Moments, Portraits, Travel and Wildlife.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Each of this year's 12 winning images, which were taken between 2017 and 2022, uniquely capture slices of life as they unfolded at home, outdoors and abroad.

The winning photographs are on display, along with 14 honorable-mention images selected for exhibition, at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road from now through Aug. 20.

To learn more about the photographers and the ideas and feelings they hoped to convey through their work, visit thesixfifty.com.

Jeffrey Mu's "Reflection" won first place in the Portraits category for youth in the 2022 Peninsula Photo Contest. Photo by Jeffrey Mu.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Up close and personal: 2022 Peninsula Photo Contest winners bring focus to obscure moments

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 25, 2022, 9:00 pm

Whether viewing the world from underwater or using a flash to illuminate everyday objects in a new way, the winning images in the 2022 Peninsula Photo Contest bring unique insight to life's otherwise ordinary moments.

This year's images expose the power of creativity and the various ways those behind the lens chose to capture unexpected moments of joy, exhaustion and humor.

Their work represents a rich mix of photo techniques and subjects: from a curious raccoon emerging from the swamp foliage unaware of the hungry alligator just below to a mother desperate to keep up with a boy on a scooter amid a horizontal blur to the monochrome image of an exhausted dad asleep on an old couch after helping his family clean their house.

For more than two decades, the Palo Alto Weekly and Palo Alto Art Center have teamed up to bring exposure to images taken by budding and professional photographers of all ages through the annual photo contest, which includes entries from anyone who works, lives or attends school in the 650 area code, from Daly City to Sunnyvale.

During this year's competition, the judges reviewed 659 images submitted by 137 adult and youth photographers in six categories: Abstract, Landscapes, Moments, Portraits, Travel and Wildlife.

Each of this year's 12 winning images, which were taken between 2017 and 2022, uniquely capture slices of life as they unfolded at home, outdoors and abroad.

The winning photographs are on display, along with 14 honorable-mention images selected for exhibition, at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road from now through Aug. 20.

To learn more about the photographers and the ideas and feelings they hoped to convey through their work, visit thesixfifty.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.