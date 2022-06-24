City of Mountain View unveils Mora Park

“In this case, we were fortunate to get 0.45 of an acre for this development to create the new park,” which came from the developer of the 2296 Mora Drive residential project, Community Services Director John Marchant told the Voice after the unveiling. “Through meetings with the architect and the public, we were able to identify what the needs and wants of the local residents were, to start identifying the elements that were of interest to them.”

Ramirez said that previously, the land was an underutilized industrial area. That area was transformed into Mora Park thanks to the city’s Parks and Open Space Plan, which requires new housing developments to either give the city land or pay a park in-lieu fee.

“My brother and I grew up just down the street on Gabriel Avenue, and boy how this area has transformed over the years,” said Mayor Lucas Ramirez as he addressed the crowd, full of kids buzzing with excitement to use the new playground.

On an extra warm summer day in Mountain View, elected officials, city staff members and young families gathered to celebrate the unveiling of Mora Park. The June 22 celebration was the city’s third park opening in the last year and a half, and the first in-person park reveal in more than three years.

“What’s nice about mosaics is it can go on really any concrete surface,” Duckett said. “Here I wanted to do just the vertical walls and have it kind of tucked into the bench, so that kids could climb all over the benches, (and) parents could sit and enjoy the space.”

She said it was important to her that Orchards add not only visual interest to Mora Park, but also serve as a functional sitting area.

“The call for art for this project was the theme of orchards, and Mountain View being historically an orchard town, so I wanted to kind of do an abstract version of all the types of fruits that were in orchards: plums, peaches, lemons, oranges,” Duckett told the Voice. “Bright, colorful, natural, earthy tones.”

After celebrating the park’s grand opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, city council and visual arts committee members unveiled the city’s newest public art installation, a mosaic seating area crafted by Bay Area artist Angelina Duckett . The art piece, titled Orchards, sits adjacent to the playground, offering park-goers a place to sit and watch their children play.

City Services Director Marchant said Mora Park is Mountain View’s 43rd park. The city looks forward to opening its 44th one, Pyramid Park, later this year in August, which will be close to 3 acres in size.

“I think it’s awesome,” Hathaway said. “We’ve been watching this park (get built) forever. It’s just nice to have a park close that we can walk to. We live in small spaces so it’s nice to get out and have a nice new park.”

City of Mountain View unveils Mora Park