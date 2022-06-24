News

City of Mountain View unveils Mora Park

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Mora Park was unveiled to the public on June 22, 2022. Photo by Miles Breen.

On an extra warm summer day in Mountain View, elected officials, city staff members and young families gathered to celebrate the unveiling of Mora Park. The June 22 celebration was the city’s third park opening in the last year and a half, and the first in-person park reveal in more than three years.

Mora Park, located at 2290 Mora Place off Ortega Avenue, features a shiny new playground with state of the art play equipment, a grassy open space, fitness equipment, and a small seating area.

“My brother and I grew up just down the street on Gabriel Avenue, and boy how this area has transformed over the years,” said Mayor Lucas Ramirez as he addressed the crowd, full of kids buzzing with excitement to use the new playground.

Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez speaks at the dedication of Mora Park on June 22, 2022. Photo by Miles Breen

Ramirez said that previously, the land was an underutilized industrial area. That area was transformed into Mora Park thanks to the city’s Parks and Open Space Plan, which requires new housing developments to either give the city land or pay a park in-lieu fee.

“In this case, we were fortunate to get 0.45 of an acre for this development to create the new park,” which came from the developer of the 2296 Mora Drive residential project, Community Services Director John Marchant told the Voice after the unveiling. “Through meetings with the architect and the public, we were able to identify what the needs and wants of the local residents were, to start identifying the elements that were of interest to them.”

After celebrating the park’s grand opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, city council and visual arts committee members unveiled the city’s newest public art installation, a mosaic seating area crafted by Bay Area artist Angelina Duckett. The art piece, titled Orchards, sits adjacent to the playground, offering park-goers a place to sit and watch their children play.

Kids test out the new playground equipment at Mora Park on June 22, 2022. Photo by Malea Martin

“The call for art for this project was the theme of orchards, and Mountain View being historically an orchard town, so I wanted to kind of do an abstract version of all the types of fruits that were in orchards: plums, peaches, lemons, oranges,” Duckett told the Voice. “Bright, colorful, natural, earthy tones.”

She said it was important to her that Orchards add not only visual interest to Mora Park, but also serve as a functional sitting area.

“What’s nice about mosaics is it can go on really any concrete surface,” Duckett said. “Here I wanted to do just the vertical walls and have it kind of tucked into the bench, so that kids could climb all over the benches, (and) parents could sit and enjoy the space.”

Parents Jen Hathaway and Julie Williams attended the unveiling together with their kids.

“I think it’s awesome,” Hathaway said. “We’ve been watching this park (get built) forever. It’s just nice to have a park close that we can walk to. We live in small spaces so it’s nice to get out and have a nice new park.”

City Services Director Marchant said Mora Park is Mountain View’s 43rd park. The city looks forward to opening its 44th one, Pyramid Park, later this year in August, which will be close to 3 acres in size.

Mountain View City Council members and visual arts committee members unveil the city’s newest public art installation, a mosaic seating area crafted by Bay Area artist Angelina Duckett, at Mora Park. Photo by Miles Breen

Comments

ivg
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago
ivg, Another Mountain View Neighborhood
Registered user
7 hours ago

Will our water-use hawks complain about the lawn? Or is it OK since it's for "existing residents"?

Leslie Bain
Registered user
Cuesta Park
4 hours ago
Leslie Bain, Cuesta Park
Registered user
4 hours ago

The entire community benefits when we have sufficient greenspace for everyone to enjoy. Water remains a precious commodity, but the amount spent on this lawn is relatively trivial. And if we have drastic enough drought conditions, the water can be turned off and the lawn allowed to die. Can we do that after 30% more households have moved into MV? Turn off their water alone during times of drought? Of course we can't, that would be inhuman.

It is not evil or hypocritical for residents in a community to desire both greenspaces and an adequate water supply, one that does not force draconion cuts on households during times of drought and wildfires. I checked the article because I thought that the park must have extravagant water features or something. Nope, it does not, as far as I can see.

