Update: Stanford cancels classes through Friday due to power outage

Edgewood Fire in San Mateo County said to be the cause

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 22, 2022, 10:52 am 0
Updated: Wed, Jun 22, 2022, 7:59 pm
Stanford University has canceled classes on June 22, 2022, due to a power outage caused by the Edgewood Fire in San Mateo County. Embarcadero Media file photo by Sinead Chang.

A power failure caused by damage to transmission equipment from the Edgewood Fire in San Mateo County has caused Stanford University to cancel classes through Friday, according to the university.

Stanford sent out an alert on Tuesday afternoon, announcing that one of PG&E's main transmission lines feeding the campus was reportedly down. Efforts were underway to try to transfer power to an alternate line, according to AlertSU, the university's emergency alert system.

The university later announced it was canceling summer session classes, conferences and day camps for Wednesday, then at around 5 p.m. Wednesday it announced suspension of classes through Friday.

"Given the increasing possibility of a multiple-day disruption and the time required to re-start classrooms and equipment even once power is restored, summer session classes are canceled for Thursday and Friday, June 23-24. Conference activities are being held in alternative spaces. Bing Nursery School, Madera Grove, CCSC and Stock Farm Road childcare facilities will also be closed for the rest of the week. The health, safety and academic pursuits of our students remains a top priority. The university is working on plans for academic continuity and continued residential care for students living on campus. More information will be forthcoming," the university said.

Cellular service also is affected in some parts of campus and the university distributed flashlights to student residences that are without generator power.

Employees who work on the main Stanford campus are being encouraged to work from home. Operations at Stanford Redwood City, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and the Stanford Research Park are not affected by the outage.

PG&E has not provided an estimated time of power restoration, the university said Tuesday night.

The fire that caused the power failure broke out on Tuesday afternoon in an area near Emerald Hills in Woodside and as of Tuesday night had spread to 25 acres, Cal Fire officials said in a press conference. On Wednesday morning, Cal Fire reduced the acreage count to 20.

Some power was restored to cooling equipment for Stanford Hospital and other critical infrastructure, the university said on Tuesday evening. Health care services have not been impacted by the outage, according to Stanford's IT department.

On Tuesday, the university set up respite locations for food and access to power on campus and moved portable light stations into some student areas to provide outdoor lighting. Parking garages were closed due to dark conditions.

Julie Greicius, senior director of external communications for Stanford Medicine, said on Wednesday that services at Stanford and Lucile Packard Children's hospitals are proceeding on schedule.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and prioritizing our responses to ensure the highest quality patient care, comfort, and safety," she said in an email.

On Tuesday, the university set up respite locations for food and access to power on campus and moved portable light stations into some student areas to provide outdoor lighting. Parking garages were closed due to dark conditions but were reopened on Wednesday, the university said in a late Wednesday morning update.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

