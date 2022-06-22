Rental Housing Committee passes 2022-23 budget, rental housing fee

The city of Mountain View approved a rental housing fee for the next fiscal year that’s lower than last year’s. But some landlords still say it’s too high.
The Rental Housing Committee voted to approve its $2.1 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year at a June 20 meeting. The committee oversees issues such as rent control and eviction protections through the city's Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act.
To fund that budget, the committee also approved a $96 fee per rental unit that landlords must incur.
Rent Stabilization Program Manager Anky van Deursen said the number of rental properties subject to the city's rental housing fee is nearly 15,000 units and hasn't changed since last year.
Last fiscal year (2021-22), the rental housing fee was $102, making this year’s fee nearly 6% lower. But in the 2020-21 fiscal year, the fee was $85.
Public comment on the item was mixed.
“They’re regulating landlords using landlord money,” said local landlord Jeff Zell. “We’re paying for this budget to get regulated by you guys, and we get punished every time. … These rates should be finding a way to come down, come down significantly, and stop screwing us every time.”
But others said that rental housing fees can be factored into rents, just like any other change to the market.
“I would just like to point out there is a tenant's point of view regarding the annual housing fee,” said public commenter Edie Keating. “It’s that there’s vacancy de-control, so while all the landlords are business people, they are certainly considering what the annual fee is when they are setting the rents that they are charging for new tenancies.”
The committee’s $2.1 million budget is roughly the same size as last year’s approved budget. The 2022-23 budget includes about $1.1 million for personnel, $173,500 for general operating costs, $416,500 for professional services, $133,000 for the IT system, and $296,360 for city resources and administrative support.
“The budget is just huge. It’s over $2 million,” said public commenter Theresa. “This is becoming really a bureaucracy that’s sort of feeding itself.”
But resident Alex Brown held a different view.
“You’re worth every penny,” he told the committee.
Comments
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago
“This is becoming really a bureaucracy that’s sort of feeding itself.”
I was thinking the same thing.
Have you been to their seminars. Sure takes a lot of people to deliver simple non-technical presentations to small audiences. In the private sector, we would accomplish this with far fewer people, some of the things they do are fluffy and unnecessary. My neighbor has owned their rental property for a couple of generations, and have serviced the middle class community for going on 60+ years. This rental housing committee does nothing for their tenants. The only thing the RHC would do is add paperwork and expense. Thankfully, as far as I can tell, they ignore the RHC and focus on their tenants. RHC will say, oh, its just a little paperwork, just a little money. Funny how when it is other people time and money, it is not very much. I understand they want to weaponize the laws against people like my neighbor. Well, we'll see what happens if they try.
Registered user
North Bayshore
3 hours ago
I agree with Alex. RHC does nothing that is "fluffy and unnecessary"- their presentations and staff reports are carefully prepared and delivered. Unlike landlords, they are not in it for the money.
It's not easy to understand the nuances of housing law, but they work their butts off to help us. Unlike most (but not all) landlords, they actually care about the people they serve.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
I find it very funny that Sam Zell complains that:
“They’re regulating landlords using landlord money,” said local landlord Jeff Zell. “We’re paying for this budget to get regulated by you guys, and we get punished every time. … These rates should be finding a way to come down, come down significantly, and stop screwing us every time.”
FIRST, WHY SHOULD THE REST OF MOUNTAIN VIEW HAVE TO PAY FOR THIS PROGRAM?
Since I have business degrees, I know that if the market was responding to the forces correctly, landlords would not be having such problems. Because the market as Alan Greenspan would be VERY efficient and not allow for overpricing due to being efficient. But face reality, this market has been manipulated significantly due to only building luxury units in the city. My favorite comparison, this city builds only gas stations with 93 octane gas tanks and pumps, and expects the market to not have a problem?
The City has twice the needed luxury housing and in some cases less than half the needed affordable housing. Which means those with cars that run great on 87 or 89 octane cannot buy it.
You wonder why rents are so high?
By the way the recent addition of Mobile Home regulation does increase the cost, but that was not mentioned in the report.. Thus there was an increase in services that logically justifies the small increase, remember the firs fees were $162 a unit? Looks like they are VERY EFFICIENT here given that the cost has dropped by 42%