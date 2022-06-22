Rental Housing Committee passes 2022-23 budget, rental housing fee

The city of Mountain View approved a rental housing fee for the next fiscal year that’s lower than last year’s. But some landlords still say it’s too high.

The Rental Housing Committee voted to approve its $2.1 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year at a June 20 meeting. The committee oversees issues such as rent control and eviction protections through the city's Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act.

To fund that budget, the committee also approved a $96 fee per rental unit that landlords must incur.

Rent Stabilization Program Manager Anky van Deursen said the number of rental properties subject to the city's rental housing fee is nearly 15,000 units and hasn't changed since last year.

Last fiscal year (2021-22), the rental housing fee was $102, making this year’s fee nearly 6% lower. But in the 2020-21 fiscal year, the fee was $85.