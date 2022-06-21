News

Oakland man arrested for alleged attack of Mountain View bar security guard

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 21, 2022, 12:38 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Photo by Michelle Le

An Oakland man was arrested June 18 after more than a month of searching by police after he allegedly attacked a security guard at a Mountain View bar in March.

Around 1 a.m. on March 13, Mountain View dispatchers received reports that a driver deliberately hit a man with his car on the 200 block of Bryant Street. After arriving on scene, officers located the victim who was bleeding from his arm and limping, according to a police press release.

The victim told police that he worked at the Monte Carlo Restaurant and Bar. Due to the suspect's erratic behavior, police said, the victim asked the suspect to leave the club.

"Immediately after the suspect left the club, he initially threw a glass bottle at the victim, but before the victim could address the situation further, the suspect got in his car and began to drive off," police said. "Suddenly, the suspect put the car in reverse and began to drive toward the victim, hitting him at least once. The driver also allegedly tried to hit other people while driving along Bryant Street."

Unable to locate the suspect, the case was referred to detectives who conducted a follow-up investigation. After identifying a suspect, a warrant for his arrest was issued and Oakland police officers ultimately apprehended the suspect and booked him into the Alameda County Jail on June 18.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

“We are grateful that the victim wasn’t seriously hurt, and we are grateful to the Oakland Police Department for assisting us in catching this dangerous individual,” said Mountain View Police Department Captain Saul Jaeger, according to the release.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Oakland man arrested for alleged attack of Mountain View bar security guard

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 21, 2022, 12:38 pm

An Oakland man was arrested June 18 after more than a month of searching by police after he allegedly attacked a security guard at a Mountain View bar in March.

Around 1 a.m. on March 13, Mountain View dispatchers received reports that a driver deliberately hit a man with his car on the 200 block of Bryant Street. After arriving on scene, officers located the victim who was bleeding from his arm and limping, according to a police press release.

The victim told police that he worked at the Monte Carlo Restaurant and Bar. Due to the suspect's erratic behavior, police said, the victim asked the suspect to leave the club.

"Immediately after the suspect left the club, he initially threw a glass bottle at the victim, but before the victim could address the situation further, the suspect got in his car and began to drive off," police said. "Suddenly, the suspect put the car in reverse and began to drive toward the victim, hitting him at least once. The driver also allegedly tried to hit other people while driving along Bryant Street."

Unable to locate the suspect, the case was referred to detectives who conducted a follow-up investigation. After identifying a suspect, a warrant for his arrest was issued and Oakland police officers ultimately apprehended the suspect and booked him into the Alameda County Jail on June 18.

“We are grateful that the victim wasn’t seriously hurt, and we are grateful to the Oakland Police Department for assisting us in catching this dangerous individual,” said Mountain View Police Department Captain Saul Jaeger, according to the release.

Comments

Tom
Registered user
Rengstorff Park
18 minutes ago
Tom, Rengstorff Park
Registered user
18 minutes ago

After a month of searching, Oakland Police located Zambrano following a pursuit and he was arrested on June 18. Zambrano was booked into the Alameda County Jail, police said.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.