Oakland man arrested for alleged attack of Mountain View bar security guard

An Oakland man was arrested June 18 after more than a month of searching by police after he allegedly attacked a security guard at a Mountain View bar in March.

Around 1 a.m. on March 13, Mountain View dispatchers received reports that a driver deliberately hit a man with his car on the 200 block of Bryant Street. After arriving on scene, officers located the victim who was bleeding from his arm and limping, according to a police press release.

The victim told police that he worked at the Monte Carlo Restaurant and Bar. Due to the suspect's erratic behavior, police said, the victim asked the suspect to leave the club.

"Immediately after the suspect left the club, he initially threw a glass bottle at the victim, but before the victim could address the situation further, the suspect got in his car and began to drive off," police said. "Suddenly, the suspect put the car in reverse and began to drive toward the victim, hitting him at least once. The driver also allegedly tried to hit other people while driving along Bryant Street."

Unable to locate the suspect, the case was referred to detectives who conducted a follow-up investigation. After identifying a suspect, a warrant for his arrest was issued and Oakland police officers ultimately apprehended the suspect and booked him into the Alameda County Jail on June 18.