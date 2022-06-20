Festival brings community together to reflect on Juneteenth

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Paula Harrell sells her wine and promotes her wine club at the Los Altos Juneteenth festival on June 19, 2022. Photo by Miles Breen. SLIDESHOW: Justice Vanguard co-founders Kiyoshi Taylor (center) and Kenan Moos (right) introduce one of many speakers at the Los Altos Juneteenth festival. Photo by Miles Breen. SLIDESHOW: At the Los Altos Juneteenth festival, a couple of murals sit along the perimeter of Hillside Park. Photo by Miles Breen. SLIDESHOW: Vendor Angele Bass promotes her handcrafted tumblers to a customer at the Juneteenth festival. Photo by Miles Breen. SLIDESHOW: RiSean Tinsley (left) and Denzel Jackson (right), co-founders of Brewing with Brothas, pose with their products at the Los Altos Juneteenth Festival. Photo by Miles Breen. SLIDESHOW: Attendees line up at one of many food and drink vendors at the Los Altos Juneteenth festival. Photo by Miles Breen. Previous Next

Drawn by vendors, speakers and food trucks, dozens of community members of the community gathered at Hillview Park in Los Altos to commemorate Juneteenth on Sunday, June 19, at a festival presented by by Justice Vanguard (JV), an organization focused on community investment. The event featured guest speakers, dancers and local Black-owned businesses.

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of when enslaved Black people in Texas were emancipated, on June 19, 1865, over two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. The celebration of Juneteenth originated in Galveston, Texas, and dates back to 1866. However, it just became a federal holiday in June 2021, according to Justice Vanguard's 19 for the 19th, an educational initiative highlighting 19 facts about the history of Juneteenth.

The facts, displayed on posters throughout the festival, are also shared on JV's website.

"It's pretty awesome that it's a holiday that's now nationally recognized and it’s good to see the community come out and support," said Angele Bass, a vendor at the event.

Justice Vanguard was co-founded by Los Altos High School graduates Kenan Moos and Kiyoshi Taylor. With every event that the group presents, there are a few purposes, Moos said, "one is to unite our communities and bring people out from different walks of life to come together, and the other is to educate."