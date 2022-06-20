News

Cooling centers open as temperatures soar in Mountain View

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 20, 2022, 1:48 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Mountain View Community Center is one of a few places where people can shelter from the heat over the next few days. Photo by Magali Gauthier

With high temperatures forecast in the low to mid-90s for the next few days, the city of Mountain View is opening cooling centers for the public to get a respite from the heat.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are forecast by the National Weather Service to be the hottest days this week. Hot weather can lead to an increased risk for those sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration, a city statement said. The city will open these air-conditioned cooling centers for people to shelter at on June 21, 22 and 23:

Mountain View Community Center

201 S. Rengstorff Avenue

8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Robert K. Schatz Police Services Fire Administration Building lobby

1000 Villa Street

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mountain View Public Library (Tuesday and Wednesday only)

585 Franklin Street

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Cooling centers open as temperatures soar in Mountain View

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 20, 2022, 1:48 pm

With high temperatures forecast in the low to mid-90s for the next few days, the city of Mountain View is opening cooling centers for the public to get a respite from the heat.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are forecast by the National Weather Service to be the hottest days this week. Hot weather can lead to an increased risk for those sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration, a city statement said. The city will open these air-conditioned cooling centers for people to shelter at on June 21, 22 and 23:

Mountain View Community Center

201 S. Rengstorff Avenue

8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Robert K. Schatz Police Services Fire Administration Building lobby

1000 Villa Street

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mountain View Public Library (Tuesday and Wednesday only)

585 Franklin Street

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.