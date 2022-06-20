Cooling centers open as temperatures soar in Mountain View

With high temperatures forecast in the low to mid-90s for the next few days, the city of Mountain View is opening cooling centers for the public to get a respite from the heat.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are forecast by the National Weather Service to be the hottest days this week. Hot weather can lead to an increased risk for those sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration, a city statement said. The city will open these air-conditioned cooling centers for people to shelter at on June 21, 22 and 23:

Mountain View Community Center

201 S. Rengstorff Avenue

8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.