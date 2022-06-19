Environmental impact report released for SF to SJ section of high-speed rail

The final environmental impact report is now complete for the section between San Francisco and San Jose of California's high-speed rail project.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority released the final report on June 10 on the possible environmental impacts of the roughly 49-mile northern leg of the rail system, which will extend through major population centers in the Bay Area.

According to the report, the proposed preferred alternative would result in displacements of 14 residential units and three community and public facilities. It may also cause direct impacts on more than 100 acres of habitat for special-status plant species.

The report builds on the previous May approval of the San Jose to Merced project section to complete the environmental analysis stage in Northern California, project spokesperson Anthony Lopez said in a statement.

To reduce adverse environmental impact, the project section will blend with the existing Caltrain system, including using the two-track configuration, incorporating boarding platforms at stations shared with Caltrain, and using existing transportation corridors and rights-of-way, according to the report.