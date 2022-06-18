Police arrest man for allegedly selling drugs to middle school students

A man who allegedly sold drugs to middle school students in Mountain View was arrested after officers served a search warrant at his home, where they found a ghost gun and nearly $2,000 in cash on Friday, June 17, police said.

The man, a 19-year-old San Jose resident, was arrested on suspicion of possession and sale of cannabis products to minors under the age of 14, police said in a press release.

The investigation into the case began on May 19, when police detectives looked into reports of middle school students in communication with a man who sold them cannabis that they used to smoke with vape pens.

Vape pens are an electronic device used as an alternative to smoking, in which the user inhales vapor instead of smoke. They have two components: a power source, such as a battery, and a container, like a cartridge or tank, police said.

The aerosol created from vaping consists of harmful chemicals and particles, such as nicotine, cancer-causing agents and hard metals such as nickel and lead, according to police.