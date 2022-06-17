Community Briefs: Rengstorff playground closure, blood donor reaches milestone and summer children's theater

The Rengstorff Park playground will be closed until June 27 for the construction of the Rengstorff Park Aquatics Center.
The construction crew is planning on demolishing some of the adjacent pathways next to the playground, and once that has been completed, the playground will reopen.
The Rengstorff Park Aquatics Center Project is a city-funded initiative to make the Center more environmentally friendly, utilizing solar power and electricity to minimize its carbon footprint, and the project is slated to finish in late summer or early fall of 2023
While the playground is closed, the Mountain View City Council advises locals to instead visit Klein Park or Mariposa Park, which are only a half-mile and 1 mile away from Rengstorff, respectively.
A Mountain View resident recently walked into the Stanford Blood Center to donate blood for the 200th time since 1996.
Glenys Chow says that the wonderful community surrounding SBC is what keeps her coming back.
SBC Public Relations Officer Ross Coyle interviewed Chow for the blood center’s blog.
“It’s an honor to be with such a phenomenal group of people, whom I consider friends, working at the blood center,” Chow said in the blog post interview.
The SBC community praises Chow and frequent blood donors like her.
“It’s thanks to the commitment of donors like her (Chow) that allow SBC to help meet the needs of patients at Bay Area hospitals,” Coyle said in an email to this publication. “Just a single donation can help save the lives of multiple patients, so you can only imagine the impact Glenys’ generosity has had on the community.”
– Jonas Pao
The city of Mountain View and Peninsula Youth Theatre are putting on free children's theater productions each Friday throughout the summer.
Kids participating in Peninsula Youth Theatre's "Theatre in the Park" summer camp will be performing a different 45-minute show each week on the outdoor ParkStage, which is adjacent to Pioneer Park, at 1146 Church St.
All shows start at 3 p.m.:
• Friday, June 17: Crashed in Camelot
• Friday, June 24: The Giant with No Heart
• Friday, July 1: My Father’s Dragon
• Friday, July 8: The Three Little Pigs
• Friday, July 15: The Secret Garden
• Friday, July 22: Rapunzel
• Friday, July 29: The Little Mermaid
• Friday, August 5: The Ugly Duckling
• Friday, August 12: Improvisation 2
– Zoe Morgan
