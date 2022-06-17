Community Briefs: Rengstorff playground closure, blood donor reaches milestone and summer children's theater

Rengstorff Park to close temporarily for nearby construction

The Rengstorff Park playground will be closed until June 27 for the construction of the Rengstorff Park Aquatics Center.

The construction crew is planning on demolishing some of the adjacent pathways next to the playground, and once that has been completed, the playground will reopen.

The Rengstorff Park Aquatics Center Project is a city-funded initiative to make the Center more environmentally friendly, utilizing solar power and electricity to minimize its carbon footprint, and the project is slated to finish in late summer or early fall of 2023

While the playground is closed, the Mountain View City Council advises locals to instead visit Klein Park or Mariposa Park, which are only a half-mile and 1 mile away from Rengstorff, respectively.

Mountain view local donates blood to the Stanford Blood Center for the 200th time

A Mountain View resident recently walked into the Stanford Blood Center to donate blood for the 200th time since 1996.