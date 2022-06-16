Food for Thought truck offering free summer meals for kids in Mountain View

Mountain View Whisman School District's (MVWSD) Food for Thought Food Truck is back again this summer providing nutritious, free meals to kids in Mountain View.
In partnership with Santa Clara County and Second Harvest Food Bank, MVWSD provides free meals to children ages 18 and under who need food during summer break. The truck was first purchased in 2018 after District 5 Supervisor Joe Simitian urged the County to help fund the initial purchase of the truck, and the county continued to provide annual support for the summer nutrition program.
"Food insecurity doesn’t go away just because it’s summer vacation," Simitian said in a statement. "Mountain View Whisman not only feeds students during the school year. They’re currently bringing meals to all kids in the community, and even some older folks, who have challenges accessing food."
Free meals can be found at three sites this summer:
Rengstorff Park, near the Mountain View Community Center
201 S. Rengstorff Ave., Mountain View, CA 94040
June 13 to July 29, 2022 (except June 20 and July 4)
Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals available to children and adults.
Mariano Castro Elementary School
500 Toft St., Mountain View, CA 94041
June 13 to July 29, 2022 (except June 20 and July 4)
Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. (breakfast) and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch)
Meals available to children.
Gabriela Mistral Elementary School
505 Escuela Ave., Mountain View, CA 94041
July 11 to July 29, 2022
Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals available to children.
Good community food (hunger reduction) program. Good use of County Tax money along with federal funds. And excellent execution from the MVWSD's Dir. of child nutrition, Debbie Austin. In this case the MVWSD district staff and Superintendent Rudolph have well executed a vital public assistance program.