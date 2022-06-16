Food for Thought truck offering free summer meals for kids in Mountain View

Mountain View Whisman School District's (MVWSD) Food for Thought Food Truck is back again this summer providing nutritious, free meals to kids in Mountain View.

In partnership with Santa Clara County and Second Harvest Food Bank, MVWSD provides free meals to children ages 18 and under who need food during summer break. The truck was first purchased in 2018 after District 5 Supervisor Joe Simitian urged the County to help fund the initial purchase of the truck, and the county continued to provide annual support for the summer nutrition program.

"Food insecurity doesn’t go away just because it’s summer vacation," Simitian said in a statement. "Mountain View Whisman not only feeds students during the school year. They’re currently bringing meals to all kids in the community, and even some older folks, who have challenges accessing food."

Free meals can be found at three sites this summer:

Rengstorff Park, near the Mountain View Community Center