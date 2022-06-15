Mountain View accepts $100,000 grant for universal basic income program

Mountain View's guaranteed basic income pilot program will live to see another year, thanks in part to a $100,000 grant secured by the city from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The Mountain View City Council officially accepted the grant funding at its June 14 meeting.

"I would just like to say thank you to the Community Foundation for that grant and also congratulations to the Mountain View staff for getting us that grant," City Councilmember Pat Showalter said at the meeting. "This is the first time I can remember that we've gotten a grant from Silicon Valley Community Foundation, particularly in this magnitude."

The Elevate MV universal basic income program provides extremely low-income Mountain View families and caregivers with at least one child under age 18 with $500 monthly cash payments for at least a year. The pilot program will be limited to 166 randomly selected qualifying recipients, the city said in a statement, and applications for the pilot program will open in mid-to-late summer.

Mayor Lucas Ramirez expressed his appreciation for the Foundation's support.

"Only through a collaborative effort can we as a community reduce poverty and help families thrive," Ramirez said in a city statement.