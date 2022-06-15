News

Mountain View accepts $100,000 grant for universal basic income program

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 15, 2022, 1:51 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Mountain View City Council accepted a $100,000 grant from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation to put toward the city's universal basic income pilot program. Photo by Sammy Dallal

Mountain View's guaranteed basic income pilot program will live to see another year, thanks in part to a $100,000 grant secured by the city from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The Mountain View City Council officially accepted the grant funding at its June 14 meeting.

"I would just like to say thank you to the Community Foundation for that grant and also congratulations to the Mountain View staff for getting us that grant," City Councilmember Pat Showalter said at the meeting. "This is the first time I can remember that we've gotten a grant from Silicon Valley Community Foundation, particularly in this magnitude."

The Elevate MV universal basic income program provides extremely low-income Mountain View families and caregivers with at least one child under age 18 with $500 monthly cash payments for at least a year. The pilot program will be limited to 166 randomly selected qualifying recipients, the city said in a statement, and applications for the pilot program will open in mid-to-late summer.

Mayor Lucas Ramirez expressed his appreciation for the Foundation's support.

"Only through a collaborative effort can we as a community reduce poverty and help families thrive," Ramirez said in a city statement.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Silicon Valley Community Foundation Executive Vice President of Community Action, Policy and Strategy Gina D. Dalma commended the city for its effort.

“We know that programs like these are effective in building pathways for our hard-working neighbors—those whose shoulders our communities stand on—to have the financial security they need to thrive and succeed," Dalma said in the city statement.

Also discussed during the June 14 meeting, the city council will allocate a proposed $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the universal basic income program in its 2022-23 budget.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Mountain View accepts $100,000 grant for universal basic income program

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 15, 2022, 1:51 pm

Mountain View's guaranteed basic income pilot program will live to see another year, thanks in part to a $100,000 grant secured by the city from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The Mountain View City Council officially accepted the grant funding at its June 14 meeting.

"I would just like to say thank you to the Community Foundation for that grant and also congratulations to the Mountain View staff for getting us that grant," City Councilmember Pat Showalter said at the meeting. "This is the first time I can remember that we've gotten a grant from Silicon Valley Community Foundation, particularly in this magnitude."

The Elevate MV universal basic income program provides extremely low-income Mountain View families and caregivers with at least one child under age 18 with $500 monthly cash payments for at least a year. The pilot program will be limited to 166 randomly selected qualifying recipients, the city said in a statement, and applications for the pilot program will open in mid-to-late summer.

Mayor Lucas Ramirez expressed his appreciation for the Foundation's support.

"Only through a collaborative effort can we as a community reduce poverty and help families thrive," Ramirez said in a city statement.

Silicon Valley Community Foundation Executive Vice President of Community Action, Policy and Strategy Gina D. Dalma commended the city for its effort.

“We know that programs like these are effective in building pathways for our hard-working neighbors—those whose shoulders our communities stand on—to have the financial security they need to thrive and succeed," Dalma said in the city statement.

Also discussed during the June 14 meeting, the city council will allocate a proposed $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the universal basic income program in its 2022-23 budget.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.