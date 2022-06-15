News

Man arrested after inappropriately grabbing teen in downtown Mountain View

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 15, 2022, 11:43 am 0
Photo by Michelle Le

A 28-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail after inappropriately grabbing a teenage girl in downtown Mountain View on June 10, according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department.

Around 2:15 pm on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Castro Street after receiving a report that a man approached a group of teenagers and sexually touched a 16-year-old girl.

"The victim’s sister, who happened to be walking with her, chased after the suspect and video recorded him as he ran away," the release said. "Using that footage, officers were able to find the suspect in the parking lot of the Caltrain station."

The man was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and annoying or molesting someone under the age of 18 and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

“I am proud that our officers found this individual so quickly – our children should be safe no matter where they are,” Lt. Scott Nelson said. “Also, kudos to the victim’s sister, who was instrumental in helping us identify this suspect.”

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

