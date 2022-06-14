Mountain View is confident it can meet state housing targets. Local stakeholders aren't so sure.

The city of Mountain View is confident that it can meet ambitious housing targets laid out by the state, but some local stakeholders are wary.
Mountain View City Council is slated to discuss its draft housing element at its June 14 meeting. The housing element is one of seven pieces that jurisdictions must incorporate into their general plans, and the only one subject to review by a state agency, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).
A major goal of the housing element is to create a sites inventory, the places where housing is likely to be built, and ensure it’s enough to meet the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), the number of units that must be planned for over the next eight years.
Mountain View’s housing allocation is among the highest in the region at 11,135 units, according to a memo prepared by city staff. Between projects that are already in the pipeline and opportunity sites — those that are reasonably likely to be redeveloped into housing — the city says it's prepared to build 15,100 units in the next eight years, an ambitious target that would exceed state requirements by 36%. But some are concerned that the city’s being too optimistic.
“It’s like, OK city, you’ve identified this pile of sites. How easy is it actually for a developer to come and build something there?” said Ilya Gurin, lead volunteer with Mountain View YIMBY. “The developers all agree that Mountain View is a really hard place to do business. They don’t make it easy to build new homes.”
The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce agrees. Chamber President and CEO Peter Katz sent a June 7 letter to the council enumerating barriers that developers face when trying to build housing in Mountain View. The letter states that Mountain View’s “excessively long” entitlement and building permitting process, its high development fees, and its zoning rules make it hard to build both market-rate and affordable housing in the city.
“There are clear issues with some of these sites, like the owners don’t have any intention of redeveloping necessarily,” Gurin said of the city’s sites inventory.
The Target located at 555 Showers Drive, for instance, was originally included on the inventory list, but had to be removed at the council’s last housing element study session in March after the property owner clarified that he has no intention of building housing on his property.
Mayor Lucas Ramirez acknowledged that there are still some tenuous sites on the list, such as the Community Services Agency (CSA) building on Stierlin Road.
“CSA is a longtime nonprofit partner who has been serving low income and vulnerable people in our community for decades and that’s the only property they’ve got,” Ramirez said. “So what evidence can the city provide that that building is going to be demolished, which means CSA has to go somewhere else, and built with housing within eight years? That one might be a little more challenging for the city to provide compelling and credible evidence for.”
On top of meeting its RHNA quota, the city also must comply with a slew of new state laws that weren’t around in the last housing element cycle. Cities have to conduct an assessment of fair housing and evaluate the sites inventory “through the lens of affirmatively furthering fair housing,” the study session memo states.
In other words, Ramirez said, cities need to make sure the placement of new housing isn’t contributing to segregation, or being built in under-resourced areas.
“It’s not enough to just build affordable housing,” Ramirez said. “You have to build affordable housing in areas that are resource-rich, and that are affluent, and that provide the people who live in that affordable housing the opportunity to benefit from the economic mobility provided by the opportunities in that neighborhood.”
Ramirez noted that the housing element is still a draft, and will likely be adjusted based on council and public feedback at the June 14 study session.
“Following the study session the staff will revise the draft to include any direction from the council and input from the public as appropriate,” Ramirez said. “HCD ultimately will determine whether we are in compliance with state law.”
Ramirez said after reviewing HCD feedback already provided to cities in Southern California, which are about a year ahead of the Bay Area in this cycle’s housing element process, he expects the city to receive “similarly robust” feedback, identifying areas for improvement and what changes the city needs to make to comply with state law.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. and will be streaming online. Find the agenda and viewing links here.
Comments
Jackson Park
on Jun 14, 2022 at 2:51 pm
on Jun 14, 2022 at 2:51 pm
Not listed in the story was the historical number of units that were approved and built over the past 5 years. This could help indicate how likely the city is to achieve their goals. If the numbers are lower, then it's important to the city to show how they're going to streamline the process.
Old Mountain View
on Jun 14, 2022 at 3:04 pm
on Jun 14, 2022 at 3:04 pm
Why did the Voice only interview 3 people who are "pro-housing at any cost?"
We have added 1000s of new units the past few years, and approved 1000s more with permits that aren't getting built. But developers build housing, not the city. Of course the developer-funded YIMBY quoted says it's hard to build here. She hasn't built anything.. she's just repeating what her funders say. We all see the spread
Anything more than 'no restrictions', to developers, is 'hard.' They only build if each new unit, whether for sale or rent, can get top luxury dollars (luxury is their word, not mine).
Fees pay for parks and schools; requirements for parking are there because people still have cars. For 15y developers stated at City Council meetings that millennials don't have cars. And yet they keep showing up with cars.. few don't have them.. most do.
Developers make a fortune on housing in MV and they should pay for the impacts. But also, all offices SHOULD be paying for these fees as well, as the RINA numbers are directly linked by the state to adding office space.
I would be fine having all new buildings *not* build parking, but then they need to be paying for enforcement of parking permitted zones ongoing, and only get the number of permits bordering their properties, or get none at all if they negotiate to build no-parking in their buildings. Also, we could do what Berkeley does when a developer doesn't want to put in parking: have the state refuse to register vehicles to that address.
But when you suggest that, developers freak out. Because they want their building users to spill all over the free streets. YIMBYs live in fantasy that building more housing will lower prices (it won't) and that taking away all the fees and requirements will make it all work just fine.. (it won't.. you still need schools, parks, roads and other publicly shared expensive stuff when adding new people to the city).
Developers of housing and offices need to pay for impacts. It's not free.
Old Mountain View
on Jun 14, 2022 at 3:14 pm
on Jun 14, 2022 at 3:14 pm
Cuesta Park
on Jun 14, 2022 at 4:47 pm
on Jun 14, 2022 at 4:47 pm
How nice that state politicians issue a "Regional Housing Needs Allocation". How nice that MV’s RHNA is among the highest in the region. Do others know that the State Auditor recently issued a scathing report about the process used to set these targets?
“Overall, our audit determined that HCD does not ensure that its needs assessments are accurate and adequately supported.” - Web Link
Do state politicians issue a "Regional PUBLIC SCHOOLS Needs Allocation", or a "Regional WATER Needs Allocation", or even a "Regional TRANSPORTATION Needs Allocation"? Sadly, the answer is no.
“Paying for infrastructure is expensive, and Mountain View is going to need a lot of cash to build out new areas of the city poised for massive growth.” - MV Voice, Web Link
Dramatically increasing density without enhancing infrastructure is like forcing 10 lbs of stuff into a 5 lb bag: things break down and get ugly very fast. Not having a plan to pay for infrastructure is really a stealth tactic to force the “little people” of MV to choose between enduring overcrowded schools, traffic nightmares, etc., or pay for improvements ourselves.
How nice to see a lead volunteer with MV YIMBY openly advocating on behalf of developers, who find it “hard” to pay fees to enhance infrastructure. Many YIMBYs mockingly refer to infrastructure as "quality of life" issues. Those of us who have raised families here know what is at stake if schools, parks, etc. are allowed to degrade.
I find it wild, though, to see MV YIMBY referred to as a “local stakeholder”, because they primarily advocate for those who WANT to live in MV, not for those who ALREADY DO. I agree with maryhodder. Where are the voices from local residents who want responsible urban planning?
Rengstorff Park
22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Leslie, my friends lived here before they were priced out. The housing crisis affects all of us, not just non-residents. I live here, but I'm not even sure if I can afford to settle down in this area because of the ever-increasing cost of housing. You may not realize the crunch the housing crisis has placed on middle-class people if you're not a renter.
And please have some compassion for non-residents. The teachers who raise your kids, the waiters and chefs who feed you, the public safety responders who keep you safe - they all deserve to live here too.
Old Mountain View
22 hours ago
22 hours ago
I am confused. There are trends showing that on site work is being delayed again due to Covid. And the fact that property values have not even close recovered to pre Covid levels. Where is the money going to come from if investor can't make he money they want?
another community
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
What should be noted is that the RHNA numbers or quotas call for more subsidized regulated affordable units to be built than plain market rate housing. Mountain View is set to well exceed the number of market rate units for this cycle (profitable, expensive, high cost luxury housing for Google workers, etc.) It's not over until 2023 but it appears that meeting the BMR unit quota is not assured. By 2023 there are supposed to be 1833 BMR units added. The 1093 target for market rate will be met.
The new targets are larger. By 2031 the target after 2023 for market rate is 4880 and for BMR-type it is 6255. Inclusionary units in projects with market rate might provide 700, but that is a lot of subsidized units left to be provided, 5500.
All this talk about regulation and planning slowing things down for developers missed the point that the big get is going to be the subsidized housing. Land in the area is up around $20 Million per acre. Isn't it in fact true that subsidizing the affordable units is the largest problem, specifically covering the astronomical cost of land? Worry about big REIT's making projects under the auspices of the Chamber of Commerce screaming to cut fees? The biggest problem is that land costs may continue to rise. If it holds at $20 MIllion, for 70 units per acre, the BMR housing is going to need $1.6 Billion just to acquire the land. The fees and preferential treatment (skimp on review, speed approval) requested by the Chamber for the big REIT's is not proportionate to the need. So long as Tech Google Alphabet provides tenants who can pay $4000 per month for market rate units, the units will be built. The real need is the subsidy for the lower income levels.
All the talk from the YIMBY's holds that feasibility needs to be considered. Where pray tell is there land available to get 80 acres for low income housing? Where is THAT feasible?
The premise that new projects are only 15% affordable BMR units just isn't going to work with these required low income housing numbers. The kibbitzers ought to consider that when they dump on the city council about feasibility.
another community
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
This is really selfish, the way the YIMBY's focus on developers and the probability of their liking the locations identified in the HE. No mention of the feasibility of the locations as regards feasibility for public housing developers, those not focused on their profits. Sigh. Sometimes the YIMBY's also stretch out to trying to push some more expensive locations being added to the development possibilities. That makes little sense for any income level, but really not at all for public housing. The whole city is only 12 square miles. The shades of gray of "resource rich" is very deceptive. All is very close together.
Cuesta Park
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Salim, gentrification is a process where wealthy individuals move into what was previously a poor or working class community and drive the original inhabitants out. When I first moved to MV it was very much working class. I have nothing but empathy for those who are priced out and/or struggling to pay high rents. What I don't have is empathy for those who try to exploit this pain in order to make a profit for themselves by INCREASING GENTRIFICATION, and who falsely scapegoat existing residents as somehow being THE CAUSE of this pain.
Over this past year, we have seen bills passed in the name of “affordable housing” (SB9/SB10) that DO NOTHING to help “the teachers who raise your kids, the waiters and chefs who feed you, the public safety responders who keep you safe.” How do you feel about that? In the business world, claims of false advertising could be brought, but in politics it is perfectly legal to make and break “campaign promises”.
“The [CA YIMBY] organization works feverishly to implement Big Real Estate’s and Big Tech’s pro-gentrification, trickle-down, luxury-housing agenda by pushing statewide legislation. The legislation always enriches Big Real Estate, but devastates middle- and working-class neighborhoods.” - Housing Is A Human Right Web Link
I pointed out how a lead volunteer with MV YIMBY was openly advocating on behalf of DEVELOPERS, who don't want to pay fees that help pay for schools, parks, transportation, etc., that the entire community needs. Was he advocating for teachers, waiters, chefs etc.? No! He was advocating for DEVELOPERS, who want to maximize their PROFITS by avoiding these fees.
Do low income persons somehow benefit if developers don't pay these fees? Do they yearn to live in a community with overcrowded schools, overcrowded parks, traffic congestion and parking nightmares? Will rents come down? Of course not. We won't get more affordable housing for low-income persons, the only thing we will see is increased profits for developers and more urban blight for our fine city.
Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Lets face facts here, in the latest City Council meeting they were asked to adopt SB330 to require no net/loss of affordable housing, and so far they are not going to do it. The facts are developers pay a fee to avoid building any affordable units in the city. The current projects are not necessarily going to be completed. So you have a city recording a "permit" for housing as an assumed unit. That is backwards, you cannot claim any units completed until they are built. This is in effect "counting chickens before laid or hatched"
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
Ha! I wish I got paid for YIMBY work. Homeowners "get paid" just for being homeowners, via appreciation.