Mountain View is confident it can meet state housing targets. Local stakeholders aren't so sure.

“It’s like, OK city, you’ve identified this pile of sites. How easy is it actually for a developer to come and build something there?” said Ilya Gurin, lead volunteer with Mountain View YIMBY. “The developers all agree that Mountain View is a really hard place to do business. They don’t make it easy to build new homes.”

Mountain View’s housing allocation is among the highest in the region at 11,135 units, according to a memo prepared by city staff. Between projects that are already in the pipeline and opportunity sites — those that are reasonably likely to be redeveloped into housing — the city says it's prepared to build 15,100 units in the next eight years, an ambitious target that would exceed state requirements by 36%. But some are concerned that the city’s being too optimistic.

A major goal of the housing element is to create a sites inventory, the places where housing is likely to be built, and ensure it’s enough to meet the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), the number of units that must be planned for over the next eight years.

Mountain View City Council is slated to discuss its draft housing element at its June 14 meeting . The housing element is one of seven pieces that jurisdictions must incorporate into their general plans, and the only one subject to review by a state agency, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).

“CSA is a longtime nonprofit partner who has been serving low income and vulnerable people in our community for decades and that’s the only property they’ve got,” Ramirez said. “So what evidence can the city provide that that building is going to be demolished, which means CSA has to go somewhere else, and built with housing within eight years? That one might be a little more challenging for the city to provide compelling and credible evidence for.”

The Target located at 555 Showers Drive, for instance, was originally included on the inventory list, but had to be removed at the council’s last housing element study session in March after the property owner clarified that he has no intention of building housing on his property.

“There are clear issues with some of these sites, like the owners don’t have any intention of redeveloping necessarily,” Gurin said of the city’s sites inventory.

The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce agrees. Chamber President and CEO Peter Katz sent a June 7 letter to the council enumerating barriers that developers face when trying to build housing in Mountain View. The letter states that Mountain View’s “excessively long” entitlement and building permitting process, its high development fees, and its zoning rules make it hard to build both market-rate and affordable housing in the city.

“Following the study session the staff will revise the draft to include any direction from the council and input from the public as appropriate,” Ramirez said. “HCD ultimately will determine whether we are in compliance with state law.”

“It’s not enough to just build affordable housing,” Ramirez said. “You have to build affordable housing in areas that are resource-rich, and that are affluent, and that provide the people who live in that affordable housing the opportunity to benefit from the economic mobility provided by the opportunities in that neighborhood.”

In other words, Ramirez said, cities need to make sure the placement of new housing isn’t contributing to segregation, or being built in under-resourced areas.

On top of meeting its RHNA quota, the city also must comply with a slew of new state laws that weren’t around in the last housing element cycle. Cities have to conduct an assessment of fair housing and evaluate the sites inventory “through the lens of affirmatively furthering fair housing,” the study session memo states.

Ramirez said after reviewing HCD feedback already provided to cities in Southern California, which are about a year ahead of the Bay Area in this cycle’s housing element process, he expects the city to receive “similarly robust” feedback, identifying areas for improvement and what changes the city needs to make to comply with state law.

Mountain View is confident it can meet state housing targets. Local stakeholders aren't so sure.