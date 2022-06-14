News

Boy, 15, dies in East Palo Alto shooting Monday night

Teen succumbed to his injuries at a hospital

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 14, 2022, 1:52 pm
East Palo Alto police are investigating a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy who was found in the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue on June 13, 2022. Map by Jamey Padojino.

A 15-year-old boy died in a shooting Monday night in East Palo Alto, according to police.

Officers responded at 9:04 p.m. to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation in the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue and arrived to find the boy near an alley. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, police said.

The name of the boy who died is not yet being released.

Police said two male suspects were seen running toward Woodland Avenue following the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case and no suspect descriptions were available as of Tuesday morning.

Monday's shooting marks the city's second homicide this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call or text 650-409-6792 or to send an email to [email protected] Tips can be made anonymously.

