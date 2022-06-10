Palo Alto courthouse will stay open after sheriff drops plan to shutter facility

A proposal by Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith to close the Palo Alto and Morgan Hill courthouses due to staffing shortages has been rescinded after reaching an agreement with court administrators and county Executive's Office, the Sheriff's Office has announced.

Smith sent a memorandum to the court administration on May 27 stating plans to address staff shortages by consolidating resources from the Palo Alto and Morgan Hill courthouses and temporarily closing those locations. Both courthouses had been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and Palo Alto's courthouse at 270 Grant Ave. only reopened on May 2. Closing the courthouses would have made only the Hall of Justice in San Jose available for criminal proceedings.

The Sheriff's Office provides security at all county courthouses, including within each courtroom. Smith said that a hiring freeze and the departure of many deputies to other, more lucrative agencies have reduced the number of personnel.

The announcement was met by an outcry from the court administration, particularly since Smith's announcement came just prior to the Memorial Day weekend. The shutdown would have started this Monday, June 13.

Presiding Judge Theodore Zayner pushed back on the planned closures in a June 1 memo.