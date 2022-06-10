Exhibit features one-of-a-kind prints inspired by nature

Artist Nanette Wylde's monoprints highlight nature — and much like their subject, these works are one-of-a-kind. She will be showing a dozen works from her "On Longing" series at Palo Alto's Rinconada Library through June 29.

The monoprints — a type of printmaking that produces a single, original image — each feature mandalas that explore themes related to the natural world, as well as humans' sometimes fraught relationship with our environment.

The Rinconada Library is located at 1213 Newell Road, Palo Alto. For more information, visit preneo.org