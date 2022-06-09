Santa Clara County approves state grant to convert Mountain View hotel into affordable housing

The long-discussed plan to convert a Mountain View hotel into affordable housing is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to accept a $16.6 million Project Homekey grant awarded by the state to convert the 67-room Crestview Hotel, located at 901 E. El Camino Real in Mountain View, into 49 affordable housing units. The project is also supported by $7 million from the county administration and $5.3 million from the City of Mountain View. The county also approved moving forward with Jamboree Housing Corporation as the project developer.

"Prior to today's meeting we did have a community meeting where we shared with the neighbors an update, provided them with a summary of what the award looks like, how the funding will be used, and fielded questions," said Consuelo Hernandez, director of the Office of Supportive Housing. "We anticipate going back to the community after today's decision so they can meet the developer and we can answer some remaining questions that we were unable to answer at the last meeting."

Ingrid Granados with Destination: Home, a public-private partnership organization with a mission to end homelessness in Silicon Valley, said during public comment that the project will provide much needed affordable housing in Santa Clara County. Granados also expressed her organization’s support for the county selecting Jamboree Housing Corporation as the developer, a company that "has demonstrated a strong commitment and has been a longstanding champion for affordable housing," she said.

When the city and county held the project’s first community meeting in March 2021, the concept was met with skepticism and questions from neighboring residents. Many of the concerns revolved around who would be living at the site, a question that the county didn’t have a concrete answer to at the time.