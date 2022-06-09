News

Doctor from Palo Alto faces sexual assault charges

Police seek additional victims as case builds

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 9, 2022, 12:51 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A Palo Alto resident who practices medicine in San Jose has been charged with sexual assault in what investigators said are a series of incidents that included alleged lewd acts on girls and an assault on a woman, Palo Alto police said Thursday.

Naeem Ulislam Hashmi, 61, of Palo Alto, faces five charges of sexual assault following a police investigation launched in August 2021. Courtesy Getty Images.

Naeem Ulislam Hashmi, 61, practices at San Jose's Crescent Medical Center. He was initially arrested in December at his Palo Alto home without incident after an investigation uncovered alleged lewd acts on children that occurred 15 years ago, police said.

A follow-up investigation led police to a more recent case involving a woman who reported she was sexually assaulted by Hashmi. A new sexual assault charge was later filed against him by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Police suspect there might be additional victims who may not have previously come forward, they said.

Detectives opened the initial investigation in August after they received allegations of child sexual abuse case that occurred in 2007. A woman in her 20s reported Hashmi sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was 12 and 13 years old. Hashmi allegedly assaulted another girl who was friends with her around the same time, police said.

Neither child was a patient of Hashmi. He knew them through community and family connections. One of the incidents was for an assault he allegedly committed on one of the two girls while she volunteered at his medical office, police said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Hashmi in December for four felony counts of lewd acts on a child under age 14, and a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge signed a warrant for his arrest. Police took him into custody on Dec. 21.

The latest charges, which were filed June 1, involved a woman then in her 40s who was employed by Hashmi. He allegedly sexually assaulted her while they were both working in his medical office in San Jose. Hashmi now faces a felony charge of sexual penetration by force related to that incident.

His criminal case for all five charges is currently in progress in Santa Clara County Superior Court, police said. Additional people who might have been victimized by Hashmi are asked to contact the Palo Alto police.

Anyone with information about these incidents or Hashmi is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Doctor from Palo Alto faces sexual assault charges

Police seek additional victims as case builds

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 9, 2022, 12:51 pm

A Palo Alto resident who practices medicine in San Jose has been charged with sexual assault in what investigators said are a series of incidents that included alleged lewd acts on girls and an assault on a woman, Palo Alto police said Thursday.

Naeem Ulislam Hashmi, 61, practices at San Jose's Crescent Medical Center. He was initially arrested in December at his Palo Alto home without incident after an investigation uncovered alleged lewd acts on children that occurred 15 years ago, police said.

A follow-up investigation led police to a more recent case involving a woman who reported she was sexually assaulted by Hashmi. A new sexual assault charge was later filed against him by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Police suspect there might be additional victims who may not have previously come forward, they said.

Detectives opened the initial investigation in August after they received allegations of child sexual abuse case that occurred in 2007. A woman in her 20s reported Hashmi sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was 12 and 13 years old. Hashmi allegedly assaulted another girl who was friends with her around the same time, police said.

Neither child was a patient of Hashmi. He knew them through community and family connections. One of the incidents was for an assault he allegedly committed on one of the two girls while she volunteered at his medical office, police said.

The District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Hashmi in December for four felony counts of lewd acts on a child under age 14, and a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge signed a warrant for his arrest. Police took him into custody on Dec. 21.

The latest charges, which were filed June 1, involved a woman then in her 40s who was employed by Hashmi. He allegedly sexually assaulted her while they were both working in his medical office in San Jose. Hashmi now faces a felony charge of sexual penetration by force related to that incident.

His criminal case for all five charges is currently in progress in Santa Clara County Superior Court, police said. Additional people who might have been victimized by Hashmi are asked to contact the Palo Alto police.

Anyone with information about these incidents or Hashmi is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.