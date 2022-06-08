Jonsen, Jensen in tight race to become next Santa Clara County sheriff

The primary election marks Jonsen's first foray into elected office. On Tuesday night, he said that he is encouraged by the numbers. "The reality is a lot of votes still need to be counted," he said. Jonsen said he and his wife watched the results during a quiet night at home, but noted that the wait is also suspenseful.

The contentious race is pitting the two longtime law enforcement professionals in a battle to potentially reform the Sheriff's Office after years of controversy and alleged misconduct under outgoing Sheriff Laurie Smith. The office has faced a series of challenges under her leadership in recent years, including a vote of "no confidence" by the county Board of Supervisors, bribery charges against her top brass related to campaign contributions for her reelection in 2018 and incidents causing injury and death to mentally ill inmates held in the county jail, which is managed by the Sheriff's Office and have cost the county about $20 million.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jonsen had 33.55% of the vote to Jensen's 30.43%, with 52% of ballots counted, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. Sheriff's supervising Sgt. Christine Nagaye came in third with Sgt. Sean Allen fourth and mother Ahn Colton stood at a distant fifth.

Jensen couldn't immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday night. In a previous interview with this news organization, he said he would focus on transparency within the Sheriff's Office and focus on jail reforms that involve mental health programs.

Jonsen launched the Palo Alto Police Department's Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) last November, which pairs an officer with a licensed mental health clinician from the Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Services Department to provide rapid intervention to people in a mental health crisis. As sheriff, he would advocate for additional funding for mental health programs to help de-escalate crisis encounters.

"I will not stop fighting for better training and better recruitment policies for our deputies, for more education, vocational training, and job placement opportunities for those in our custody, as well as more social workers, and mental health counseling. I will not stop fighting for programs and policies to help reduce the number of repeat offenders, and I will not stop fighting for law enforcement reform,"she said.

"We are in desperate need for law enforcement reform in the sheriff's office, and tonight's results have only strengthened my resolve to be a part of that. I will make sure my reform plan and my suggestions for solving the problems in both the custody and law enforcement divisions land on the desk of the new sheriff on day one, and I pledge to my supporters I will do everything I can to hold that person accountable to the community.

"I would like to congratulate Kevin Jensen and Bob Jonsen on moving forward to the general election for the office of Santa Clara County Sheriff," she said further in a statement. "I pledge to do everything in my power to support whoever wins, although I am concerned the much-needed changes will not be made with either of them fulfilling this role.

Being third isn't where she wanted to be, but she will continue to push for reforms in Santa Clara County and in law enforcement nationwide.

Nagaye, who ran on a platform of transparency and accountability with promises to hold officers and deputies responsible for their actions, and to improve training in the jails and in the field, has landed in third place, according to unofficial election results posted Tuesday night. She said by phone that she "feels great" about her campaign and that she got out her message of the need for law enforcement reform, additional training and mental health support for jailed inmates.

"Our African American, Hispanic, Asian, Jewish, and LGTBQ+ neighbors need to feel safe from hate. We need to restore the relationship and trust between law enforcement and our most vulnerable citizens," she said.

Jonsen, Jensen in tight race to become next Santa Clara County sheriff

Two top contenders could end up in a runoff this fall