Mountain View council member Sally Lieber takes early lead in bid for Board of Equalization

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 7, 2022, 9:36 pm 0
Sally Lieber. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Mountain View City Council member Sally Lieber currently leads a pack of three candidates vying for a spot on the state Board of Equalization. As of 9 p.m. on Election Day, she had captured 53% of the primary vote with nearly four percent of precincts partially reporting.

The early vote count shows Lieber with 380,309 votes (53.1%), followed by Republican Candidate Peter Coe Verbica at a distant 179,269 votes (25.1%) and Democratic candidate Michela Alioto-Pier at 155,966 votes (21.8%)

If elected, Lieber would become the board’s District 2 representative. Under the California Constitution, the Board of Equalization is charged with regulating county property assessment practices across the state.

"It also hears appeals of the taxes that are levied by the state, the privately owned utilities," such as PG&E, "and privately owned railroads," Lieber said.

A registered Democrat who has nabbed endorsements from groups like the Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America in her past runs for office, Lieber called herself a pragmatic progressive and a corporate-free candidate.

"It means we're not taking any money from corporations. Having been in the state legislature, I definitely saw how much money warps the process," Lieber said. "So this is an important opportunity for me to be running corporate free."

If successful in her bid for the board, it won’t be the first state elected position Lieber’s held. She's a former state Assembly member, giving her experience that she believes will help her succeed if elected.

"It’s an area that I've always been interested in," Lieber said in an interview as results rolled in June 7. "When I was in the state Assembly I served for six years on the Revenue and Taxation Committee. I think there are not a lot of people who find that interesting, but I do."

She’s endorsed by the California Democratic Party, the California Teachers Association and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). She also nabbed the support of Santa Clara County Supervisors Cindy Chavez and Joe Simitian.

If elected, Lieber said she still plans to continue serving on the Mountain View City Council.

