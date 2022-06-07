Mountain View council member Sally Lieber takes early lead in bid for Board of Equalization

Mountain View City Council member Sally Lieber currently leads a pack of three candidates vying for a spot on the state Board of Equalization. As of 9 p.m. on Election Day, she had captured 53% of the primary vote with nearly four percent of precincts partially reporting.

The early vote count shows Lieber with 380,309 votes (53.1%), followed by Republican Candidate Peter Coe Verbica at a distant 179,269 votes (25.1%) and Democratic candidate Michela Alioto-Pier at 155,966 votes (21.8%)

If elected, Lieber would become the board’s District 2 representative. Under the California Constitution, the Board of Equalization is charged with regulating county property assessment practices across the state.

"It also hears appeals of the taxes that are levied by the state, the privately owned utilities," such as PG&E, "and privately owned railroads," Lieber said.

A registered Democrat who has nabbed endorsements from groups like the Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America in her past runs for office, Lieber called herself a pragmatic progressive and a corporate-free candidate.