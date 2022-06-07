News

Letter carrier uninjured in incident involving gel ball pellet gun

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 7, 2022, 1:05 pm
Photo by Michelle Le

The latest TikTok trend gave a letter carrier a fright Monday afternoon in Mountain View when a teenager shot him with a Gel Blaster pellet gun.

"While the mailman wasn’t injured, we cannot overstress the severity of how much this type of behavior can cause serious harm to others," a Mountain View Police Department release stated.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports that a mailman was shot at with an unknown object on the 2000 block of Jardin Drive.

"The mailman stated that a teenager drove up next to him, rolled down his window, and 'shot rocks' at the victim," according to police. "The suspect then drove away toward Los Altos in a grey sedan."

Officers located a vehicle and driver matching the suspect description. The suspect proceeded to drive away, speeding recklessly through a residential neighborhood, police said. The car was subsequently located and the driver was detained.

The 16-year-old driver was cited for battery and felony reckless evading.

"This type of behavior is not acceptable and can cause serious injury to others," the police statement said. "This trend has been seen on social media as well -- called the Orbeez challenge -- and it encourages people to (sneak) up on unsuspecting victims with a pellet gun. These kinds of trends are harmful to everyone and should not be encouraged. People can and do get hurt, or worse."

Orbeez are small squishy gel balls designed as a sensory play activity for children. Spin Master, the manufacturer of Orbeez, does not sell projectiles or guns to use with their product, NPR reported the company saying in a March 17 article about the Orbeez challenge. However, brands like Gel Blaster do sell pellet gun style toys that shoot out "Gellets," an almost identical product to Orbeez.

"Please be mindful that this will not be tolerated, nor should our community tolerate it," police said.

Comments

Mr. T
Registered user
Cuesta Park
10 hours ago
Mr. T, Cuesta Park
Registered user
10 hours ago

I bet a "lucky" shot to the eye would be really bad, what kind of parents and upbringing does this delinquent have and why is he driving a car?

