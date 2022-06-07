Letter carrier uninjured in incident involving gel ball pellet gun

The latest TikTok trend gave a letter carrier a fright Monday afternoon in Mountain View when a teenager shot him with a Gel Blaster pellet gun.

"While the mailman wasn’t injured, we cannot overstress the severity of how much this type of behavior can cause serious harm to others," a Mountain View Police Department release stated.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports that a mailman was shot at with an unknown object on the 2000 block of Jardin Drive.

"The mailman stated that a teenager drove up next to him, rolled down his window, and 'shot rocks' at the victim," according to police. "The suspect then drove away toward Los Altos in a grey sedan."

Officers located a vehicle and driver matching the suspect description. The suspect proceeded to drive away, speeding recklessly through a residential neighborhood, police said. The car was subsequently located and the driver was detained.