Kumar, Ohtaki lead field of challengers for Eshoo's seat

Democrat Rishi Kumar and Republican Peter Ohtaki found themselves in a close primary race on Tuesday night, with each seeking to square off with incumbent Rep. Anna Eshoo in November.

With early results released just after 8 p.m., Eshoo had an overwhelming lead over the seven candidates who are vying to replace her in the 16th Congressional District, which stretches along the coast from Pacifica to north San Jose. The results, which are based on ballots that were received by mail or at vote centers before June 4, showed Eshoo receiving support from 49% of the voters in Santa Clara County and from 61% of the voters in San Mateo County.

While Eshoo, who was first elected in 1992, is poised to advance to the November election with little trouble, it remained uncertain Tuesday who her opponent would be.

Early results showed Kumar leading the field of challengers by 2,765 votes, with Ohtaki in third place.

In Santa Clara County, which has the vast majority of the District 16 population, Kumar had received 11,041 votes, or 16.5% of the total votes cast in the county, while Ohtaki trailed him with 8,305 votes, or 12.4%, according to results released just after 10 p.m. Republican Richard Fox and Democrats Greg Tanaka and Ajwang Rading were trailing them with 8.5%, 6.4% and 5.7%, respectively.