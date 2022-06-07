News

Incumbent Jeff Rosen takes considerable early lead in Santa Clara County district attorney's race

Former prosecutor Daniel Chung edging out public defender Sajid Khan for second position

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 7, 2022, 11:00 pm 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Incumbent Jeff Rosen, left, is holding a strong lead in the race for Santa Clara County district attorney. Former prosecutor Daniel Chung, center, and public defender Sajid Khan, right, are in second and third places, respectively, according to unofficial election results. Photos of Rosen and Khan courtesy of the candidates. Photo of Chung by Magali Gauthier.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen took a commanding early lead on election night over his challengers, former Deputy District Attorney Daniel Chung and county Public Defender Sajid Khan.

Voters appeared to be less interested in radical change on either end of the spectrum than in maintaining an even-handed status quo, with Rosen's mix of "pragmatic progressivism."

By 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Rosen had garnered 59.34% of the vote to Chung's 23.93% and Khan's 16.73%, with 48% of all ballots counted, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters website.

If Rosen's lead sticks, he could win the contest outright without the need for another contest in the general election this fall. Voters select the top two candidates to face off in November unless one contender garners more than 50% of the votes and is thus declared the winner.

Rosen, 54, who has been county DA since 2011, ran on his record as a "pragmatic progressive" who has beefed up victims' services and created programs for defendants of low-level crimes to reduce recidivism.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

He developed multiple specialized units to address specific problem areas of crime, including tackling an increase in serial burglaries and robberies and the recent spate of smash-and-grab retail burglaries, in addition to creating a major Crime and Drug Trafficking Unit that targets the fentanyl trade and organized crime.

If elected to a fourth term, Rosen said he would focus more on gun violence and keeping guns out of the hands of felons and individuals with domestic violence restraining orders.

Khan, 39, is the son of Muslim immigrants who raised him and his siblings in Milpitas and San Jose. He ran on a big-picture reform platform of radical change and has said he would greatly reduce prosecutions by amping up special services programs to attack the root causes of crime.

He campaigned on making major shifts in how cases are prosecuted, starting with juveniles, who he would not prosecute as adults. He would work to end cash bail and seek to have records of most offenders expunged if they served their sentences. But his message of radical reform appears thus far not to have strongly resonated with voters.

Chung, 33, the self-proclaimed "moderate" candidate of the three, was terminated by Rosen's office and ran against his former boss. He would focus on policy and structural changes within the DA's office to streamline prosecutions. He would assign the same prosecutor to handle all phases of a case rather than having multiple prosecutors involved at various stages

Chung's campaign also prioritized prosecuting serious, violent and repeat offenders and zealously prosecuting gun, retail and hate crimes.

Rosen's financial war chest is also exponentially larger than Chung's and Khan's. He had more than $445,000 to Khan's roughly $118,000 and Chung's more than $18,000.

In a statement, Rosen appeared to declare himself the winner.

"Santa Clara County leads the way in technology, diversity, and the smart and balanced way we strive to handle criminal justice. Today's vote once again shows there is a mandate for safety and fairness. Not one at the expense of the other, but both," he said.

"Although I disagree with their political positions, I respect the Democratic principle of those who also ran for this vital job. I hope they continue to use their passion to help people.

"Public safety and criminal justice reform won today — smart justice won today. Now it's back to work. I look forward with determination to face our many 21st century challenges, including gun violence, hate crime, racial disproportionality, and property crime. From Palo Alto to Gilroy, we are bending the arc toward justice."

Khan said by phone that he is proud of his campaign.

"We ran a very value-based, authentic and principled campaign," that has shone a light on inequity, mass incarceration and the need for mental health and other services and reforms, he said.

"I'm still curious about what the rest of the night will look like," he said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Incumbent Jeff Rosen takes considerable early lead in Santa Clara County district attorney's race

Former prosecutor Daniel Chung edging out public defender Sajid Khan for second position

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 7, 2022, 11:00 pm

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen took a commanding early lead on election night over his challengers, former Deputy District Attorney Daniel Chung and county Public Defender Sajid Khan.

Voters appeared to be less interested in radical change on either end of the spectrum than in maintaining an even-handed status quo, with Rosen's mix of "pragmatic progressivism."

By 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Rosen had garnered 59.34% of the vote to Chung's 23.93% and Khan's 16.73%, with 48% of all ballots counted, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters website.

If Rosen's lead sticks, he could win the contest outright without the need for another contest in the general election this fall. Voters select the top two candidates to face off in November unless one contender garners more than 50% of the votes and is thus declared the winner.

Rosen, 54, who has been county DA since 2011, ran on his record as a "pragmatic progressive" who has beefed up victims' services and created programs for defendants of low-level crimes to reduce recidivism.

He developed multiple specialized units to address specific problem areas of crime, including tackling an increase in serial burglaries and robberies and the recent spate of smash-and-grab retail burglaries, in addition to creating a major Crime and Drug Trafficking Unit that targets the fentanyl trade and organized crime.

If elected to a fourth term, Rosen said he would focus more on gun violence and keeping guns out of the hands of felons and individuals with domestic violence restraining orders.

Khan, 39, is the son of Muslim immigrants who raised him and his siblings in Milpitas and San Jose. He ran on a big-picture reform platform of radical change and has said he would greatly reduce prosecutions by amping up special services programs to attack the root causes of crime.

He campaigned on making major shifts in how cases are prosecuted, starting with juveniles, who he would not prosecute as adults. He would work to end cash bail and seek to have records of most offenders expunged if they served their sentences. But his message of radical reform appears thus far not to have strongly resonated with voters.

Chung, 33, the self-proclaimed "moderate" candidate of the three, was terminated by Rosen's office and ran against his former boss. He would focus on policy and structural changes within the DA's office to streamline prosecutions. He would assign the same prosecutor to handle all phases of a case rather than having multiple prosecutors involved at various stages

Chung's campaign also prioritized prosecuting serious, violent and repeat offenders and zealously prosecuting gun, retail and hate crimes.

Rosen's financial war chest is also exponentially larger than Chung's and Khan's. He had more than $445,000 to Khan's roughly $118,000 and Chung's more than $18,000.

In a statement, Rosen appeared to declare himself the winner.

"Santa Clara County leads the way in technology, diversity, and the smart and balanced way we strive to handle criminal justice. Today's vote once again shows there is a mandate for safety and fairness. Not one at the expense of the other, but both," he said.

"Although I disagree with their political positions, I respect the Democratic principle of those who also ran for this vital job. I hope they continue to use their passion to help people.

"Public safety and criminal justice reform won today — smart justice won today. Now it's back to work. I look forward with determination to face our many 21st century challenges, including gun violence, hate crime, racial disproportionality, and property crime. From Palo Alto to Gilroy, we are bending the arc toward justice."

Khan said by phone that he is proud of his campaign.

"We ran a very value-based, authentic and principled campaign," that has shone a light on inequity, mass incarceration and the need for mental health and other services and reforms, he said.

"I'm still curious about what the rest of the night will look like," he said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.